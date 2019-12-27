Big drought plan

SENATOR Pearnel Charles Jr, minister without portfolio with responsibility for water, housing and infrastructure, has sought to assure the nation that necessary steps are being taken to avoid a repeat of this year's crippling drought in 2020, which is projected to be just as scorching.

Jamaica has emerged from one of the most blistering summers in its history with scores of communities anguished over the prolonged drought exacerbated by frequent, prolonged water lock-offs and decreasing water storage levels.

“The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has already advised me that 2020 is likely to be similar to 2019. What it means is that, as a country, we have to be prepared for the worst. We will be working with the National Water Commission to ensure that we fix the Ferry Pipeline (which transports water from St Catherine to various sections of the Corporate Area), and that we fix the areas in Constant Spring and others,” Charles told a recent press briefing.

“... You will be pleased to know that we are not waiting until the drought arrives for us to treat with the drought. We don't like trucking, but we know it is the most practical short-term method. So, together with the local government ministry and other stakeholders we are going to be advancing a drought management committee for us to be able to engage and create a strategy from now. We are not waiting until March,” Charles said.

He said the drought management committee is a subcommittee of the recently constituted Integrated Water Resource Management Council, which will be the entity to advise the minister and to give information to Cabinet on all things related to the integrated water resource management approach.

“It is partnership towards us building resilience and creating the kind of water sector that is needed for us to withstand the impact of climate change,” Charles added.

In the meantime, he said the ministry, three months ago, started discussion with truckers so they could share the challenges faced this year and state their ideas as to what needs to be done to ensure a more efficient process for next year.

Charles said already the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has sat down with the Ministry of Local Government and other authorities to discuss joint activities to be advanced throughout 2020.

“We have been working together in terms of discussions on how we are going to procure trucks to treat with the drought management. We will also be working together to ensure that our minor systems across the country, like our rural water supply unit, is operating in conjunction with the several water shops that the local government ministry is now finishing – five have been completed and the remaining six are soon to be completed,” he informed.

“The brief and general message that we are sending is that this is one government and we realise that the ministries that directly touch and concern water, such as local government, are ministries that we have to work with hand in hand if we are going to achieve what we have in our National Water Sector Policy, which is universal access to all Jamaican, not just Kingston or Montego Bay but across our country,” he said.

“We are so pleased with what you are doing in terms of the mapping of the minor water systems, and the work you are doing to get water across to communities where there are no pipes, and no utility services, so we need you and we want to reach out to all the mayors, the administrators of the municipal corporations, agencies of the local government ministry; we need your network to reach across Jamaica,” Charles said.

According to the Meteorological Services, the months of June and July 2019 were the hottest globally and locally. Globally, the average temperatures were the hottest June and July on record, with June temperatures ranging about 0.10°C (or 0.18°F) higher than that of the previous record-holder, of June 2016. June, 22, 2019 was different. Jamaica registered the highest temperatures ever recorded in Kingston on that day. According to the Met Service, the record temperatures were equivalent to just over 39.1 degrees Celsius or 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Stewart Beckford, between January and November this year the Brigade responded to 12,881 fire calls, 798 more than the comparable period in 2018. The fire chief said a number of these fires were due to the extended drought the country experienced between January and September of this year.

“We would have seen an increase in our call count for bush fires,” he said.

