Brace for more rain

WITH 19 days to go before the official end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, head of the Meteorological Service Evan Thompson has said waterlogged Jamaicans must brace for more hurricane-like conditions up to January 2021.

Thompson, who was speaking during a meeting with the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment, and Climate Change to discuss the current series of inclement weather conditions impacting the island, said this assessment was based on a number of observations.

“True to form, it has been a very active hurricane season. Just last night we realised that this is the most active hurricane season that has ever been recorded, because we [now] have Theta, which is the 29th named storm which has developed. It is a subtropical storm, but that now shows us that we are moving into a new paradigm, a new shift in our atmosphere,” Thompson pointed out.

“It could be cyclical. It could be that we are in a period of increased activity and then we go through another period of lower activity; that is a possibility, but it is also a signal that if our climate is really changing — and we have evidence to support that it is changing — we should look to see more of these seasons from year to year,” Thompson said.

Noting that indications from early this year had been for an overly active season, Thompson said the current conditions harked back to what occurred 15 years ago.

“The first time we went into the Greek Alphabet was in 2005; we went as far as Eta. We have now gone farther into Theta, and the season has not yet ended. We have another 20 days to go before we complete this season,” he stated.

Said Thompson: “Our season is likely to be extended in terms of hurricane activity... so this year, having already had Eta, having already had Theta, we are now going into others, so we could be seeing some more systems, and November doesn't necessarily mean it will end, because in 2005 it went into January; it could again go into January if conditions remain conducive.”

In the meantime, he said current developments in the Central Caribbean, where a tropical wave is moving in, will produce increased rainfall once again.

“How much Jamaica will be impacted and how much that system will develop into a tropical storm or a hurricane is yet to be determined. It's still a little early to say, but by the time we get into this weekend we should be seeing an increase in rainfall in the Central Caribbean and it should impact Jamaica in some way,” he stated.

Thompson also had more bad news for the island, which has been lashed by torrential rains daily for the past three weeks resulting in unprecedented landslides and flooding.

“We have not yet gone through our rainy season. October normally represents the peak of our rainfall season and it gradually decreases in November, until we get to the start of the dry season in December,” he said.

Thompson, however, said the upside of the continued rains would mean that the island would not be plunged into drought conditions as early as it has in previous years.

“The one good point it will mean for many of us is the forecast for the next couple of months is still for above-normal rainfall... so drought should not set in in the way it did over the past few years. Just before we started getting the heavy rainfalls we were experiencing drought conditions. We should see a later onset to drought conditions, so possibly we will not have any droughts next year,” he said, but noted that experts have in fact forecast more severe droughts going forward.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins in June each year and ends in November.