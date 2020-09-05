Brakes on Peter

There is no timeline on when Dr Peter Phillips will leave his role as president of the People's National Party (PNP) despite a resignation letter he submitted to the party's Chairman Fitz Jackson yesterday.

In outlining the steps to be taken before Phillips rides off into the sunset, Jackson yesterday told the Jamaica Observer that there are several discussions to be held within the party with the options including that the resignation could be rejected by its executives and the National Executive Council (NEC).

According to Jackson, the party's officers will convene an executive meeting on Monday to formally consider the resignation letter from Phillips, discuss it, and begin to put in place the necessary steps to facilitate the transition.

“We will be doing those contemplations within the next couple of days, and at the meeting on Monday we will make a decision on how we move forward,” said Jackson.

“He [Phillips] clearly indicated that he is remaining as leader of the Opposition, remaining as president, and remaining as Member of Parliament until the matter of the presidency, first and foremost, is settled,” added Jackson.

The PNP chairman underscored that the executive could decide to reject the resignation of the only man who has served as president of the PNP and not be elected prime minister.

“That is one of the things that we will consider in our meeting on Monday. Persons have their own consideration but it is not a unilateral decision to be made. It is going to be a collective decision of the executive. The time frame that we are operating in, we could have some flexibility,” Jackson said.

“He made it clear that he is not putting an ultimatum to the party, but he expects us to do it as expeditiously as possible,” said Jackson, who has been a staunch ally of Phillips over the years.

Jackson noted that the party will not be able to host its annual conference in its regular format this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions and told the Observer that it will convene a meeting of its NEC, the PNP's second-highest decision-making body, as soon as possible to make decisions on conference and other issues.

“But let me make it emphatically clear, the party will enjoy the continued leadership of Comrade Phillips until those arrangements are in place. We are disappointed about the results of yesterday [Thursday], but we are not in a crisis. We have been through this before and we will overcome it and we will rise victorious again,” declared Jackson following a brief media conference yesterday at which Phillips indicated that he had kept his word and submitted his resignation after leading the PNP to a crushing 14-49-seat defeat in the general election on Thursday.

“As is now recognised, the result of the general election held yesterday [Thursday]... have been very unfavourable to the People's National Party. As in all undertakings such as this, the ultimate responsibility must rest with the leader of the party,” Phillips told journalists in his first public statement since the shellacking administered by the Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

“Accordingly, I considered it my duty to demit office as the president of the party and I have written to the chairman... to ask that the National Executive Council and the executive of the party make the necessary arrangements, as soon as is practicable, to elect a new leader of the party,” added Phillips.

He said, in keeping with the practice of the PNP, he would remain leader of the Opposition until the party elects a new president.

“It is for the NEC and the executive to determine the timetable of their operations and the means of having the selection, especially in the context of the COVID-19. I don't intend to influence those arrangements myself, but I am certainly available for consultation with the NEC and the executives so that matters can be done in good order and with the appropriate expedition,” declared Phillips.