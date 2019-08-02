Just over 24 hours after breaking into Stresscon Jamaica Limited, a group of brazen criminals, numbering about 10, went back to the business on Riverton Boulevard in St Andrew, tied up two unarmed security guards, ransacked the place, and threatened the guards with death if they dared to return.

Stresscon Director Steven Fung-Yee told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the guards, who were placed at the construction company to facilitate the installation of an alarm system, were tied up and taken to an unknown location between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Fung-Yee, who been operating the business in that community since 1972, decided to have the alarm system installed after two break-ins in less than a week.

After committing the first robbery last week Thursday night, the thieves returned between Monday night and early Tuesday morning this week and again raided the company.

On Tuesday when the Observer visited the location just before 10:00 am there was evidence of the break-in. The lock on the door at the entrance to the administrative office had been tampered with, while the padlocks on the workshop's metal doors had been cut off.

Broken glass, paper, keys, boxes, a drum of gasoline, and other miscellaneous items were strewn throughout the complex at Riverton Boulevard in the St Andrew South Police Division, where a state of public emergency (SOE) has been in effect since July 7 when Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during a press briefing at Jamaica House, said that the declaration was made after “careful consideration and review of the current crime situation”.

Yesterday, when Fung-Lee was contacted by the security company approximately 10:00 am he thought they were calling to say everything was okay, given the fact that he was not summoned throughout the night.

The engineer, who was at a worksite when he received the call, said the company told him that the guards had been kidnapped.

According to Fung-Yee, the representative from the security company with whom he spoke told him that they had organised a team to go to the location and examine the plant around noon.

He said when they visited the facility the lights were on and the place ransacked.

Frustrated by the series of robberies, Fung-Yee said he now believes the matter is personal.

“There is nothing more to take to prevent me from operating,” he said.

On Tuesday he said that the more than 40 workers currently employed to the company, which manufactures concrete sewers and manholes for the road infrastructure development projects in the Corporate Area, may be out of jobs in coming weeks.

“If we can't operate we can't employ them,” Fung-Yee told the Observer.

“…For now, we will have to clean up and then I don't know if we can [continue operating] because we don't have the tools to reopen right now because they took all of the woodworking, all of the welding, all of the manufacturing tools and I don't know if it makes sense replacing them here,” an obviously frustrated Fung-Yee said.

Yesterday, Fung-Yee said when he reported the latest incident to the police he was told that they would conduct further investigations today.

When the Observer contacted commanding officer for the St Andrew South Police Division Superintendent Gary Francis, he said he was engaged in a meeting concerning the SOE and would make checks with the investigating officer.