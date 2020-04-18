MONTEGO BAY, St James — Fourteen more St Catherine residents were rounded up in the parish of St James and placed in State quarantine during a joint operation by the St James Health Department and the police yesterday.

The St Catherine residents were held in the communities of Adelphi, Greenwood, Belmont, John's Hall, Lillipit, Moy Hall, Blue Hole, Catadupa, and Cambridge.

“We have rounded up 14 persons and we are not yet finished,” head of the St James Public Health Department, Lennox Wallace, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday afternoon, adding that the authorities expect to find more people who had fled St Catherine on Tuesday after Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a lockdown of the parish in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Yesterday's operations follow a similar raid on Wednesday night during which four members of a St Catherine family were held at a house in Mount Salem. They were subsequently placed in State quarantine.

A 62-year-old woman was also held with the family, which comprises two adults, an eight-year-old and a teenager, was also quarantined.

At the time a health official indicated that the five would have been tested for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Holness had announced that the one-week lockdown of St Catherine was triggered by a big spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases from 73 to 105 at the time.

The Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine, was named as the site of Jamaica's largest number of COVID-19 cases since the island saw its first case in early March.

The country has now recorded 143 COVID-19 cases, 52 of which are workers at the call centre.

Following the announced lockdown of St Catherine, there have been reports of mass exodus of residents from that parish.

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Thursday, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton stressed the importance for the people in Portmore to realise that fleeing their community poses a risk to others.

“I have heard stories of some individuals of Portmore moving out after the lockdown measure was announced on Tuesday, just about two hours before the regular 9:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew started. I saw some pictures on social media of people moving out, and I am assuming they are accurate, showing some residents opting to leave Portmore to other jurisdictions to avoid the lockdown,” Dr Tufton said.