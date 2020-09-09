Chang's to-do list

THE salary packages of officers assigned to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) are on the list of matters to be given top priority by newly installed Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

In March, during the previous Andrew Holness-led Administration, the Government announced its intention to review pay packages of the agents “commensurate to the quality of the work being undertaken by the officers who are investigative specialists in cyber and forensic capabilities, who continue to provide support to local law enforcement activities”.

Both Houses of Parliament had also pored over and approved the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedure) Regulations 2020 that give effect to the provisions of the MOCA Act, which includes the establishment of MOCA as a statutory law enforcement agency with operational independence and authority.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer on Monday, just moments after being sworn in as national security minister, Dr Chang, who is in his second stint in that post, said no time would be lost in settling those negotiations — among other issues related to the agency.

“We will complete the regulations for MOCA [and] get them moving. Of course, they have a remuneration issue which they are dealing with, which we expect to be finished in the first three months,” he said.

Chang added that the next step would be to “get the legislation in place to address those matters, including unexplained wealth... and, of course, the enhanced security measures”. He explained that the plan is to take a “task force approach” in order to speedily move the process along, and “really reap the benefits of the investment in the security forces”.

MOCA, under the new framework, will be dedicated to combating serious crimes in collaboration with other local and foreign law enforcement agencies and strategic partners.

The agency will have a dedicated and specialised team focused on investigating and prosecuting complex cases that are typical of organised criminal networks.

Turning his attention to improving the working conditions of members of the security forces, Dr Chang said the Government had every intention of continuing its work to “ensure that the security forces have quality physical infrastructure”.

“We have to ensure the investment in the police force and aspects of the army that is required to ensure public safety is completed and we will take a very different approach to getting legislation out quickly, because it is very important that having equipped the security forces, that we provide a strong legal framework,” he insisted.

Asked to comment on the fairly low-keyed voter turnout by the men and women in uniform, Dr Chang, who was also on Monday appointed deputy prime minister, pointed to two possible reasons.

“There were two things happening there, the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that there was a kind of complacency by many of the party supporters and a kind of apathy on the part of the People's National Party; so it resulted in a kind of depression in the voting patterns. I don't think it will remain in that pattern for a general election in the future. It will also work to re-engage the public in a more positive way,” he said.

There was a combined 56 per cent voter turnout for the police, the Jamaica Defence Force and election day workers, who cast their ballots last Monday.

Figures released by the Electoral Office of Jamaica showed that of 11,512 police officers registered to vote, only 4,849 cast ballots — a turnout of 42 per cent, 10 per cent lower than 2016 when there was a 52 per cent voter turnout. Meanwhile, of the 4,181 members of the military on the list, only 982 voted on Monday — a 23 per cent turnout. In 2016, 932 members of the military voted.

The national voter turnout last Thursday was approximately 37 per cent, compared to 48.37 per cent in the 2016 General Election. The Jamaica Labour Party secured 48 seats while the People's National Party won the remaining 15 seats for the September 3 polls.