Charles: Give basic schools my money

THREE recommendations have been made for him to be compensated following his horrific detention 44 years ago during Jamaica's second state of emergency (SOE).

But despite efforts at redress, Pearnel Charles Sr has received no money, and while he believes that he deserves to be given something financial for the pain he and his family endured, he is insisting that the proceeds would not go into his bank account, but to the development of basic schools in three of Jamaica's parishes. His wife, Gloria, and four daughters sought refuge in the United States at the time, where Gloria met into a life-threatening accident.

Charles, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer last week, was held by police personnel on June 23, 1976, four days after the start of the SOE, and taken to the station lock-up at Half-Way-Tree, later to a facility at Up Park Camp, headquarters of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), where he spent 283 days, including two months of the period under house arrest. He walked out of Up Park Camp on April 2, 1977, and the SOE ended, officially, on June 6, 1977.

It was at the height of a bloody general election campaign which resulted in a December 1976 victory for the incumbent People's National Party (PNP), led by Michael Manley. PNP representative Ferdie Neita in St Catherine, and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Mike Henry were among those wounded by gunfire during the campaign.

The Manley Government at the time said that Charles was allegedly involved in acts that were prejudicial to public safety, and had audible tapes in his possession of the police chasing gunmen, that threatened national security, although no evidence was found, or presented to corroborate the view, something that was confirmed by Police Commissioner Herman Ricketts who served in that position during the 1980s.

“I refer to your letter dated 13th March, 1987 requesting the production of tapes and evidence of an alleged attempt by you to overthrow the Government, among other allegations,” Ricketts wrote to Charles who, in a letter to the chief policeman, had sought to get evidence that, among other things, he had subversive materials in his possession.

“I am to inform you that I am unable to trace any record that any such tape was found in your possession or under your control. I am also unable to trace any record that any such tapes were found, whatsoever, by the police.

“The only record on file concerning the tapes in question is a report published in the Daily Gleaner of 30th June, 1986 about the allegations. In the circumstances, I am to inform you that the police has no record of the tapes in question, nor the existence or contents of such tapes,” Ricketts wrote to Charles, who at the time sought to establish the basis for his detention — 11 years after the horrific experience.

Charles was among a group of JLP operatives held during the period, among them now Cabinet Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Peter Whittingham, Peter Rogers, Fellorto Reynolds, Keith Steele, Earl Spencer, Ray Miles, Ferdie Yap, Pat Stephens, and George Lazarus.

Stephens and Lazarus were compensated by the State for false detention.

Overall, 593 people were detained under the 1976 SOE. Among the noted PNP figures were Edwin Singh, who wanted to contest the Clarendon South Western seat against his party's desire, and community activist George Phang.

Grange and Charles are the only two high-profile detainees still alive. It is unclear if Grange has made, or intends to make any claim.

A Commission of Enquiry, conducted by Chief Justice Kenneth Smith, set up to look into the corrupt action on the part of the political directorate and its agencies, found, too, that Charles and others had committed no wrong.

Edward Seaga, leader of the JLP at the time, described the SOE as “a corrupt use of power” by the PNP to achieve its objective of winning the election that December.

Charles' attorney Abe Dabdoub filed a Statement of Claim in the Supreme Court during the late 1970s, but nothing was done, even during the period from 1980 to 1989 when the JLP formed the Government. The matter was then lost in the system and struck from the court records during the 1990s.

In later years, three public defenders —Howard Hamilton, Earl Witter, and Arlene Harrison Henry, who sits in the office now — wrote to respective governments suggesting compensation for Charles for the pain he suffered while he was held against his will and without charge.

Hamilton had recommended $10 million, which was rejected by then Solicitor General Michael Hylton in 2006.

Witter and Harrison Henry had suggested a one-time payment of $5 million. Harrison Henry went one step further by throwing interest at Supreme Court rates from 1998 to now into the mix.

Now, all Charles wants is for the money to go toward building and improving basic school in St Ann, where he was born; St Thomas; and Clarendon which he has represented in Parliament for 40 years, ending earlier this year when he retired from elective politics at age 84.

“If I am successful, every dollar that would have been given towards my detention would be placed into a special fund managed by the Government and the private sector, and one member of my family,” Charles said in the talk with the Sunday Observer, exuding an air of optimism that the matter will be addressed, and ended amicably, by the current political Administration.

“The money will be dedicated to assist basic schools in three parishes — St Ann where I was born, and the two others that made me who I am today, St Thomas and Clarendon. The Government need not worry that I would want anything personal, but I think I deserve to have closure,” said Charles, who had also requested an apology.

But why would the Macedonia-born Charles choose basic schools for such a unique form of assistance?

“When I was born there was no basic school in the Dry Harbour Mountain area,” he responded, “and I didn't get to school until I was seven years old. I lost my first five years, and I know there are many children in Jamaica who are still not going to basic school.

“In my constituency in Clarendon (North Central), any parent who could not afford to send children to basic school, I would undertake to send them. I want to leave, as part of my legacy, an assistance programme for children for them to get what I didn't, especially in the three parishes, where there are no basic schools in some areas,” Charles said.

If awarded the $5 million as recommended, with interest, the figure would be $40,701,374.69 today, by Sunday Observer calculation.

But all that depends on the Attorney General's office which, as far as the Sunday Observer knows, has not yet acted upon the Public Defender's request since a letter was dispatched to that address over a year and nine months ago.

On March 14, 2019, Harrison Henry wrote to Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte stating, among other things:

“My predecessors in title, Messrs Howard Hamilton QC, and Windsor Earl Witter QC, JP, both advocated and advanced that Mr Charles should be compensated.

“From the records in this office it does appear that Mr Charles' detention was unlawful. Additionally, a grave travesty of justice occurred, in that though Mr Charles was represented by able counsel, his matter was never brought to trial or finality, whether in court or at the Commission of Enquiry. Rather, it was left hanging on very slender threads for a number of years and finally dropped out of the system by virtue of counsel's failure to adhere to the transitional provisions of the CPR (Civil Procedure Rules), 2002.

“Though I have not seen all the pleadings, I am aware of Mr Charles' detention and have myself concluded that his detention was unlawful. I am satisfied that this complainant, Mr Pearnel Charles, sustained injustice and suffered infringement of his constitutional rights as a result of his detention under the imposition of the state of emergency of 1976.

“I see no impediment whether in law, morality or conscience that bars my adoption and endorsement of the position of my predecessors in title and support that an ex gratia payment be made to Mr Charles.

“Mr W Earl Witter recommended the amount of $5 million as an estimate of damages to be awarded to Mr Charles. I endorse and support Mr W Earl Witter's recommendation.

“There are no records on our file to support the complainant's claim for special damages. I am, however, satisfied in my mind that Mr Charles must have suffered severe economic losses and perhaps more significantly, emotional hurt sufficient to last him and his family a lifetime and beyond. No recommendations can, however, be made in respect of his claim for special damages or psychological hurt, as this Commission of Parliament is without the evidence to ground such a recommendation.

“It is my further recommendation that interest be paid on the sum of $5 million from the date the complainant's suit was struck from the list of cases in the Supreme Court (1998) to the date of payment. Such interest is to be calculated using the system of awarding interest in the Supreme Court.

“As you know, a Public Defender's authority is only persuasive and carries no sanctions. At the end of the day, the decision to compensate this complainant is a political decision for the reasons that the limitation period has long passed, and the opportunity provided by the Commission of Enquiry was not utilised. Even if I took the view that there is no limitation period as it relates to the protection of constitutional rights bringing a claim today, some 43 years after the event, in the context of this matter, could not be reasonably explained,” Harrison Henry wrote.

That followed letters from Hamilton to then Prime Minister PJ Patterson dated October 18, 2005; and Witter to then Attorney General Ransford Braham of November 24, 2011 seeking compensation for Charles.

“In all the circumstances, I think that what would amount to a nominal sum, say $5 million in compensation/gratuity to Mr Charles today, would bring closure to so much abiding vexation. I believe this to be in the best interest of all. Hence my humble recommendation that he be paid that amount by solatium,” Witter wrote to Braham, having described Charles' grievance as “an ancient one”, and his complaint to the Office of the Public Defender as bearing “some antiquity”.

It could not be determined whether or not Braham responded to the request.

Charles stepped down as Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central on the eve of the September 3, 2020 General Election, bringing to a climax, over 50 years of representation at various levels of the political ladder, including parish councillor, senator, MP, Cabinet minister, and Speaker of the House of Representatives – the latter his final national assignment.

He is known to be a devoted and dedicated supporter of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, but has he ever nudged Holness about the outstanding matter and sought his intervention with a view to bringing closure to it?

“I have,” was Charles' swift response. “He is very sympathetic, but we didn't go beyond that,” Charles added.

In his book Detained, first published in 1977, which chronicled his time in detention, Charles wrote:

“The defendant (Commissioner of Police, Chief of Staff, JDF, and Attorney General) is sued pursuant to the Crown Proceedings Act and the Plaintiff claims general damages, including but not limited to aggravated and exemplary damages.

“The claim has not been answered. No defence was filed in response to it. Margaret Ashley made a sworn affidavit on the 19th September, 1990 to the effect that a search of the Common Law Suit Book and the records of the said suit showed no response. I have now applied to the Ombudsman for his ruling. I am determined in my quest for vindication.

“It may take a year, it may take 10 years. I might not be around when restitution is finally made. I will be satisfied, however, to know that my heirs and successors will be able to proudly state that I was indeed a man of honour, and any claim that I sought to damage the country I love so much was an unforgivable lie.”

Manley had justified the 1976 SOE by saying that the decision to impose it was taken by Cabinet, following a recommendation by Police Commissioner Basil Robinson, and army chief Major General Rudolph Green.

“Some people were shooting up the place like a shooting gallery, guns were firing morning, noon and night. People were dying and tourists were deliberately, calculatedly and viciously being frightened away,” Manley told a sitting of the House of Representatives after the declaration.

When Charles was detained, he was the declared JLP candidate to contest the constituency of St Andrew South Western, now represented by Angela Brown Burke, but before, by Portia Simpson Miller, a former prime minister.

The JLP had dominated the seat after its formation in 1959, with its representative DC Tavares winning in 1959, 1962, and 1967. Tavares Gardens is named after the late parliamentarian.

Wilton Hill continued the trend for the JLP in the by-election of 1968 that followed Tavares' death, after he lost to Hugh Shearer, by two votes, the race to replace Sir Donald Sangster as prime minister, following Sangster's passing in 1967.

Hill won again in 1972 before Simpson Miller took charge in 1976, defeating Joe McPherson who had replaced Charles as the JLP candidate, and pushed on to represent the constituency until her retirement in 2017, save for the period of 1983 to 1989 when the PNP was not represented in Parliament after it boycotted the 1983 snap election in a fuss over the voters' list.