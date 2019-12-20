Photo: CHRISTMAS VIBES

Joylin Simpson and students in her class at Evelyn Mitchell Infant School are obviously feeling the vibes as they perform a medley of Christmas songs at the annual Christmas treat staged by the school in Brandon Hill, Clarendon, on December 12. The treat was hosted by Cari-Med Foundation which built the school in 2010.

