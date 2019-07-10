THE House of Representatives yesterday approved changes to the Interception of Communications Act, which will allow wider usage of its provisions to electronically monitor criminals, including gangsters and lottery scammers.

The amendments, which were approved with support from both the Government and the Opposition, will reportedly boost the police's ability to monitor communications by criminal suspects and provide evidence for their apprehension, as well as for information on their criminal gains.

Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said that the changes remove some of the challenges being faced by the police in prosecuting suspected gang leaders and lottery scammers.

The changes will also assist the police in terms of prosecutions under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which seeks to relieve criminals of the earnings of their illegal activities.

Chang admitted that the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, which was passed in April 2014, otherwise known as the anti-gang legislation and aimed at suppressng the growing numbers of criminal gangs across the island, was facing several challenges which are currently being addressed by a joint select committee of Parliament.

He also noted that several entities, including the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, an autonomous body, were being hampered in their apprehension and proecution of alleged gangsters and scammers by the restrictions created by the deficiencies in the operationalisation of the legislation in their efforts to suppress criminal organisations.

He said, however, that as deliberations on the anti-gang legislation continue in Parliament, it was highlighted that the objectives of the Interception of Communication Act could assist crime-fighters as the provisions for interceptions were widened to empower investigators to apply to the court for a warrant of authorisation to intercept and disclose the intercepted communication as specified in the warrant.

The additional offences would include: forming or establishing criminal gangs; recruiting children or adults; providing benefits or obtaining benefits from criminal activities; and aiding and abetting a criminal organisation. The modifications provisions would also include offences under the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions and Special Provisions Act), which deals with lottery scamming, and the Proceeds of Crime Act, which has been reportedly ineffective since its approval.

The changes approved by the House will enable the police to apply to the court for a warrant to intercept communications in relations to lottery scamming as well.

In terms of the Proceeds of Crime Act it will assist the court in determining whether the defendant has a criminal lifestyle and whether he/she has been benefiting from that lifestyle.

Opposition spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, noted that with the proposals emanating from the current review being done by the joint select committe, they had the full backing of his side. He added that the changes will serve to strengthen the nation's anti-crime legislation.

Also yesterday, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange tabled the long-delayed Sexual Harassment Bill.

Grange said the Bill is intended “to protect women and men whose quality of life is affected by intimidating, hostile, or offensive environments caused by unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favours and crude sexual behaviours”.

The Bill includes proposals for dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace, schools, correctional institutions, places of safety, nursing homes, medical and psychiatric facilities, among other places.

According to the minister, the Bill proposes to “ensure an environment free of sexual harassment as well as mechanisms to deal with the very serious crime”.

The Bill is to be referred to a joint select committee shortly.

Minister Grange said she anticipates the Bill going through the parliamentary process as quickly as possible as “there are several women and men who urgently need the protections that the Bill is designed to provide”.