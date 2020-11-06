COVID cruelty

Rights group Jamaicans For Justice (JFJ) says it is now preparing to take to court more than 20 cases of gender-based violence, some of which involve women being kicked out of their homes by their male partners.

The numbers of incidents, it appears, is being enhanced by an increase in frustration levels triggered by the stay-at-home protocol implemented by the Government to limit the spread of novel coronavirus, leading to several advocacy groups pleading for more targeting of resources and programmes.

Rodje Malcolm, director of rights group Jamaicans For Justice (JFJ), said since May when the entity launched its free legal services for people affected by gender-based violence, it has seen a great demand on those services.

“During this first phase of the new initiative, Jamaicans For Justice has provided free legal advice to dozens of persons affected by domestic and gender-based violence. We've provided free legal consultations over the phone, online, and in person. Beyond free legal advice, our attorneys are presently working on 25 active cases,” Malcolm told the Jamaica Observer following Wednesday's launch of a multimedia messaging campaign entitled 'Violence against Women and Children in the time of COVID-19', developed in partnership with the Canadian High Commission.

“During the next phase or our work we will be expanding the scope of our active casework to reach more persons in need,” Malcolm added.

He said there are other cases of women who have been abused but who have opted not to report the matter to the police.

According to Nastassia Robinson, JFJ's legal officer, over the last few months attorneys have been kept particularly busy with matters concerning direct physical violence from male partners.

“We have seen child sexual abuse matters coming in specifically as it relates to girls. We have also seen women in marriages who are either being put out of their houses, or being forced out of their homes, and are now seeking our assistance in either finding alternative residence or challenging their husband's ability to put them out of their houses,” Robinson said.

“Since we have launched this project we have definitely seen an increase in persons who come to Jamaicans For Justice reporting these matters,” she said further.

The rights group said, as part of its efforts to combat the issue, it has trained roughly 200 people since May on how to handle domestic abuse and gender-based violence issues and has, beyond legal services, made legal material available to the general public to make it easier to access justice on their own.

It has also provided online versions of court applications and easy-to-use templates for legal documents such as affidavits that people can download and edit. So far, JFJ says 173 people have downloaded editable versions of the application form for protection orders under the Domestic Violence Act, and 163 people have downloaded its template for the affidavits of support needed by the court.

Executive director of Woman Inc, Joyce Hewitt, described the levels of violence against females being brought to their attention as “more extreme”.

“Over the past few months, one of the key things that has occurred with Woman Inc with regard to COVID is, we haven't actually seen an increase in the calls, but we have seen where the cases are much more extreme, where the level of violence is more extreme... some insidious kinds of things, such as women being forced to leave their homes,” she said.

Hewitt also noted that, because of the size of the shelter operated by Woman Inc, the facility is now “even more pressed” because of the need for people to observe the social distancing protocol.

“We are in a precarious situation and we are doing the best we can. We are trying very hard to help every woman who comes in,” she stated.

Eve for Life's Joy Crawford said that entity has seen a very interesting triad.

“We have been impacted by COVID. We knew the violence would have escalated because we are in communities, and we have a mentorship programme; we have been at the forefront of seeing the impact of the violence, particularly on young women, clients who are pregnant or living with HIV or other illnesses, impacted by violence... because they can't go and get the support that they need,” she said.

However, Crawford said the stay-at-home measures have yielded some surprising positives.

“We recently saw a very interesting dynamic where male perpetrators — who have been in these households for months and we have been trying to engage them — because they have not been able to walk out of the house, [they] are now having to face themselves, and we have a few who have said, 'I want to address this, I want to be counselled',” she shared.

JFJ's Malcolm said the campaign takes on added significance because violence against women and children is particularly complicated for society, as it is not straightforward crime and actually involves a marrying of the provision of services that respond, prevent, and protect, as well as activities that confront the attitudes and stereotypes and prejudices that create that type of violence.

The campaign, which involves a mixed media approach to gender-based violence, will, over the next two to three months, see a series of public service announcements online and on television. It also includes short features addressing violence against girls in the home and one addressing household violence.

“These products ask the questions, is your home safe, it doesn't just mean is your home physically safe, it means is your home safe when you are not there? Is your home a safe space for someone like a child to tell you what is happening? Are your actions providing safety for your children?” Malcolm said.

One in four Jamaican women, or 25 per cent, have experienced physical violence at the hands of a male partner and several have been sexually abused.

The campaign is a deliverable under the Justice Undertaking for Social Transformation (JUST) Programme.