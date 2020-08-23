COVID reversal

Faced with push-back from tourism interests, the Government is set to revert to its initial decision to allow tourists to move freely in what it has dubbed the “coronavirus-resilient corridor”.

Following the reopening of the island to tourists on June 15, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett announced that as of August 7 tourists could leave their COVID-19-approved hotels, using similarly approved tourist transportation to visit approved attractions while remaining within the resilient corridor, connected by point-to-point protocols.

At that time, Bartlett said this would ensure that visitors would not exit the corridor into the general population prior to them completing the required 14-day quarantine period.

The Government later reversed its position and ordered visitors to remain in their hotels, following an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the island.

But yesterday, Government sources told the Jamaica Observer that despite the spike in COVID-19 cases — 154 in two days, last Thursday and Friday— there has been no cause for concern in the tourism areas as the new cases are in St Catherine, Clarendon, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew.

“What we are seeing is a proper management of the pandemic in the resilient corridor. Our problem now is with the Jamaicans who are coming home and going to funerals, churches, parties and beaches without observing the quarantine requirement. So we see no danger in opening up the corridor for visitors to leave their hotels,” said one senior Government source.

“I expect Minister Bartlett to make the announcement rescinding the stay-at-hotel order shortly as we continue to balance lives and livelihoods,” added the source.

Late last week, several players in the tourism industry charged that the change by the Andrew Holness-led Administration had plunged a dagger into the heart of the extremely valuable industry.

The group of stakeholders, including hotel operators, craft vendors, operators of attractions and owners of duty-free shops, and transportation operators, questioned what they described as the “inexplicable and non-consultative” decision by the Government.

They argued that they have all been certified by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) as being COVID-resilient and that the restriction on the movement of tourists within the “tried and proven relatively safe resilient corridor” has not been going well with potential visitors who are having second thoughts about coming to Jamaica.

“Let us get something straight… visitors do not come to Jamaica to be told that they can't leave the hotel property to enjoy the local amenities,” said a clearly frustrated Richard Bourke, managing director of Amstar, a destination management company and affiliate of Apple Leisure Group, the largest vertically integrated seller of vacation packages to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the rest of the Caribbean, in the United States.

“They can do that at home or at any other destination which also offers the perennial sand, sun and sea. Tell them before they book their flights that they would be coming to Jamaica where they would be forced to stay in the hotels for the duration of their stay and I can tell you that a majority of these people would either stay put or go somewhere else where they can go out and enjoy the destination,” he added.

Bourke, whose company is also credited for moving approximately 3.2 million passengers annually through Apple Leisure Group's well-established vacation brands, said Amstar has had to be refunding money to scores of visitors who had pre-booked tours to local attractions prior to coming to Jamaica and are now being told that they have to remain on property throughout their stay.

“While the Government must be commended for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its genuine efforts to keep the people of the country safe, it must also demonstrate the courage to trust the systems it has in place and the persons or entities that have been mandated to execute them,” argued Bourke.

He noted that the COVID-19 protocols were established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and implemented by the Ministry of Tourism through a robust programme of training, building capacity, and enforcement within limited geographic zones named the COVID-resilient corridors.

“It is important to understand that only one per cent of the population lives on the corridors, but it accounts for 80 per cent of the nation's tourism product. The benefit of the corridors is to give the country the ability to tightly manage a small geographic area.

“By any measure, when properly implemented, the protocols work, and this is verified as no known cases of COVID have been transmitted on the corridor from a traveller to staff, or to other community members,” charged Bourke.

In the meantime, president of the Jamaica Craft Association Melody Haughton argued that, while the COVID-19 pandemic needs a national call of unity, the decision to limit visitors to their hotels was ill-advised.

“I must tell you that it should never be a case where those within the tourism sector who have been following and abiding by all the health and safety protocols that were outlined by TPDCo are now being punished alongside those who have been engaged in reckless and senseless behaviour,” said Haughton.

A highly peeved Haughton said she has been urging restraint amongst her craft traders, many of whom have been itching to take their frustration to the streets in protest of the stay-in-hotels order for tourists.

“Craft traders have been among those who have been hardest hit by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. We thought we would have gotten a little reprieve when the green light was given for the attractions to be opened on the 21st of June and when the tourists were free to roam the prescribed areas, including the craft markets. Now that decision has been reversed after persons have spent their hard-earned money to train staff and to be in compliance with the rules,” said a clearly disgruntled Haughton.

The three resilient corridors are located along the north coast, seaward side, from Negril to Port Antonio; the south coast, with specific locations from Bluefields Bay in Westmoreland, eastward to Treasure Beach in St Elizabeth and Mandeville; and New Kingston and its environs in the Corporate Area.