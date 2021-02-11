Criminal factories

The redemption of several high schools in neglected communities across the island that are literally serving as “factories for gunmen” and tributaries for prisons must be front and centre of any solution to the country's crime problem as far as National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang is concerned.

These schools, he said, are populated by more male than female students, and in most cases the majority of the girls drop out due to pregnancy.

“Nobody goes there who wants to go there,” Dr Chang said in a recent discussion with Jamaica Observer editors and senior reporters at the newspaper's Beechwood Avenue, St Andrew, headquarters.

It was not the first time that Dr Chang was raising the troubling issue. In an address to Parliament earlier this month he pointed to the results of a 2012 prison survey which revealed that 20 schools “had a very high recurrence rate of incarcerated individuals”.

“These schools clearly have challenges that need to be addressed,” he said. “Therefore, we have moved decisively to ensure that social investment is not a singular project by specially paid individuals, but to orient the primary government agencies operating in these spaces to focus on these particular areas in an objective manner. We have identified the communities; we need to know what we are getting in there to do.”

The clear, hold and build policy, he said, will still be there, as it seeks to disrupt the gangsters. “But critical is to ensure that the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Local Government, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Health — all of them — are examined to see what programmes they are bringing to these communities which have been neglected traditionally for many years and to overcome what is essentially the politics of poverty,” he noted.

Added Chang: “As a country, we have kind of looked at these communities, seen their challenge, speak of their challenges, and we do charitable activities, which is wonderful and important. But they don't need charity, they need opportunity, and to give them opportunity government investment must be invested.”

Chang also said that another sore point to be addressed related to the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

“When I started looking at some of these communities in detail, there is one community where PATH had gone into the community, identified 600-plus individuals to be investigated and confirmed for PATH; two years have gone and they haven't been reinvestigated,” he said.

“This is people at the lowest level who require assistance, and I suspect there are other constituencies that have similar problems,” Dr Chang added.

“We went in, and it was so long that, in the first review for the first 300 individuals, a hundred had already died and others [were] moved by their families, maybe to infirmaries,” he told the Parliament.

He said every effort would be made to ensure that the remaining 120 individuals are on the programme starting this month.

Addressing the problem of communities that have kept welfare agencies at bay because they are under the guns of criminals, he said, “We have communities where individuals are saying they cannot operate, they cannot go in; we have to ensure that they operate in a safe environment provided by the police force, not by any negotiated peace with some criminal. This Government is not involved in that.”