Photo: Dangerous ride

The driver of this motorcycle and his pillion riders seem relaxed as they travel on Passagefort

Drive in Portmore yesterday, but it is a dangerous practice to have three people on a motorcycle,

in addition to not wearing helmets, as required under the Road Traffic Act. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

