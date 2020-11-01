Deadly dance!

An alleged top-ranking member of the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based Clansman Gang was fatally shot and 10 other individuals shot and injured during a vicious gun attack on patrons at an illegal party in Old Braeton, also in St Catherine, Friday night.

Police sources have identified the dead man as Kemar “Night and Day” Tummings who investigators say was a senior member of the faction of the splintered criminal gang loyal to convicted gangster Tesha Miller.

Another alleged senior member of the Miller faction of the Clansman Gang, Marcus Smith, who was wanted by the St Catherine North Division for murder, was shot and injured during the attack.

According to Jamaica Observer sources, just after 11:00 Friday night the police received information about a party underway in Old Brateon in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act, which has imposed an all-island curfew starting at 9:00 pm.

A police patrol team was dispatched to the area but was unable to find the party even though they noticed a number of vehicles parked on a church compound on the main road.

Members of the police team travelled on foot into the area known as Brown's Lane where it was alleged that the party was taking place. Shortly after, several explosions were heard and a number of people where seen running from a premise.

When the shooting ended the police found 11 people nursing gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where Tummings was pronounced dead and Smith was admitted in serious condition. Three other individuals were also admitted in serious condition.

Yesterday, head of the police communications unit Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay urged Jamaicans to avoid parties and similar events which are not approved.

“The police continue to remind persons that it is illegal to host any form of event which comprises more than 15 persons. We are seeing more and more where people are breaching the law and in many of these instances, because they are not being policed, because the police are not aware of them, criminals are using the advantage to attack persons,” Lindsay told the Sunday Observer.

“We have seen incidents in recent time, right across the country, where as a result of these illegal activities persons are being attacked so we warn persons to desist from doing it because where the police have no knowledge of these events then we are not able to prevent criminals from using the opportunity to shoot and kill and create mayhem,” added Lindsay.

She said up to late yesterday the police in Portmore, St Catherine, were carrying out investigations into another party which was being advertised on social media for last night and were adamant that it would not take place.

“We are saying to persons that these events will not be tolerated and where persons are found in breach they will be prosecuted,” declared Lindsay.