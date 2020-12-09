DEADLY DANGER

RESIDENTS in Westmoreland may face stricter COVID-19 regulations as the surging number of novel coronavirus infections there threaten to wipe out months of gains against the scourge on the island.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton issued the warning on behalf of Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday as he told the House of Representatives that a worrying trend was developing in the parish, where 80 per cent of communities there are seeing active COVID-19 cases.

Only last month health authorities sounded the alarm of a steady increase in cases in the western end of the island, largely known for tourism and attractions. No definitive link was, however, made between the industry and the spike in cases as Dr Tufton blamed the deliberate disregard for COVID-19 protocols for the rise.

Despite this, he said the issue would be further explored.

Yesterday, he shared that in the last two weeks the number of active cases in the west had doubled, and in Westmoreland, in particular, there is cause for concern.

He said a month ago the parish had recorded 245 cases, and since that time cases had increased to just under 500.

This represents an approximately 90 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases.

“When we look at the deaths within Westmoreland alone, we have had 22 deaths overall — 12 of those recorded in the last two weeks. Our surveillance at the hospital that serves the parish also shows a worrying trend, with admissions increasing by 80 per cent over the last two weeks. For October, there were 23 admissions and for November there were 55 admissions. That is a 100 per cent increase in admissions,” said Tufton.

The minister said the increase in cases, based on surveillance, are being triggered by careless behaviour and lack of adherence to infection prevention and control measures.

“I'm calling it as I see it. The young persons within these communities are actively engaging in social interactions, exposing themselves to the virus and taking it home to their older relatives, who are becoming ill and are dying as the evidence is suggesting. That is serious,” the health minister stressed.

He said the infections are being driven by illegal parties hosted at bars and corner shops, nine nights and wakes, and the infamous bike parties that move from community to community, according to police intelligence.

Calling the increase in the parish “a clear and present danger” to the country, the minister said hospitals are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed.

“After careful deliberation with my Cabinet colleagues, and dialogue with the technical team in the ministry, I am directed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to give due warning to the people of Westmoreland. This behaviour will not be tolerated. And we will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that the work of the health team — those nurses, doctors, public health inspectors, community health aides, contact investigators, porters, and medical technologists — is not undermined or brought to futility,” he said.

“We're giving notice that we can't continue to tolerate this type of disregard for the protocols, and if the present measures are not adhered to, and we do not see a change in the trajectory over the next few days, then new restrictions will be imposed on the parish to effect that change.

“These restrictions can be anything from tighter curfew hours to the suspension of certain activities, even the limited activities that are currently allowed. And we will take the decision; Cabinet is resolute — the prime minister and other members. And so I say to the people of Westmoreland, as well as to the other parishes along the belt, please... take the matter into your hands and follow the protocols if you want to enjoy some of those freedoms that are limited nevertheless, but are allowed going into the festive season,” he added.

Tufton said a health team will be engaging communities in the parish in a series of activities.

“We will make interventions at the Negril Bus Park, in Savanna-la-Mar, and Petersfield, and we will again try to encourage all persons in the parish to adhere to the protocols,” said the minister.

At the same time, he said while attention is focused on Westmoreland, health officials are keeping an eye on neighbouring parishes, including Hanover and Trelawny.