Dever's delight!

Jamaica's striker Dever Orgill celebrates with a flip after scoring the first of his two goals during last

night's Concacaf Gola Cup match against Honduras at the National Stadium in St Andrew. Jamaica won the game 3-2. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT