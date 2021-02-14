DOCS WANT THEIR PAY

DOCTORS at Annotto Bay Hospital in St Mary are restive over the non-payment of COVID-19 incentives which they say have been owed to them for over a year.

One of the affected doctors, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer on condition of anonymity, said each time a claim is made it is sent back requesting additional information.

“At first they wanted a timetable, then a roster, and it was sent. Then a register was requested; everyone signed the book. The reason keeps changing and it seems no one is trying to help. Each time something else is requested we do it, and still nothing. Some people have not been paid from March. Some have got July and August. To make matters worse, now we are hearing that only the last three months (October, November, December) will be paid, and anything above that won't be paid, and these claims were all submitted long ago,” the doctor said.

The doctor told the Sunday Observer that the issue is mainly affecting residents and, to the best of their knowledge, other staff members have been paid. The doctor said some colleagues have received the incentive, but only for some months over the one-year period.

“This is exploiting and it's wrong. It's months we have been putting ourselves at risk, going into a ward taking care of patients where we can carry these illnesses home to our families, then it's a runaround to get our money. We are told they will get the last three months, but from March up until May 2020, we won't be getting that money. What kind of foolishness is that?” the medical person asked.

“You can't expect us to continue working. There just seems to be a pushback every time people are to be paid. This is just a security guard complex, where you have a little bit of authority so you hold out or play hard. If we stop working, people die. Those being difficult can't go on the ward and resuscitate a patient or attend to a patient, but they think they can dictate how you examine a patient. It's not even about the money, it's the attitude, as if to say 'What are we going to do about it?' We have spoken to HR and accounts multiple times with regard to these payments and there is still no movement.”

Further, the doctor said residents were recently informed by a regional representative that, based on information received from the human resource (HR) unit at the North East Regional Health Authority, the payment of special incentives for work in the novel coronavirus pandemic has been stopped effective January 31, 2021 until further advice is received from the Ministry of Finance.

On that note, the doctor said, come March 1, if the owed payments are not received the affected doctors have vowed to no longer attend to COVID-19 patients.

“March 2021 will be one year of working on the COVID-19 isolation ward, which is separate from our ward work. We usually have the sickest patients to care for, and the wards are mostly always full with very ill patients, and again this is separate, regular work from the COVID-19 work. There's no guarantee any of us will continue to be taken for 'alley button',” the doctor said.

Another doctor said there have been suggestions that individuals who do not work on the COVID-19 wards are submitting claims, but rubbished that implication of dishonesty, explaining that there is a 'suspect ward', where interaction takes place before confirmation of test results are had.

“On the regular wards you will have very sick patients who are suspected. A test is done and those results do not come back until five days' time, but you continue caring for them. Is that not interaction? A young patient who is very ill on the ward — which is not the COVID ward, as she didn't come in with COVID symptoms — is positive from results just received.

“All of us and the nurses have been attending to her as we always do, especially since she is very ill and she is positive. So here we have a situation with positive patients who are not on the COVID ward, but we are interacting and caring for them. Sometimes their test results come back days later from the time of admission. So, as you see, we are constantly exposed, and so are the A&E (Accident and Emergency) doctors, yet they don't want to pay us because this interaction was not on the COVID ward. However, we interacted with a COVID patient as the test results came back positive, and this happens regularly,” the doctor explained.

The doctor added: “It's not even about the money. It's just for people to see the little regard and the constant disrespect we are subjected to, rather than appreciation, which we never get, but we press on. If all the hospital doctors were to stop, everyone would die, as general practitioners cannot do hospital work, neither can the 'admin' persons nor the regional persons. Hospital work is different, and if you aren't in the hospitals you can't keep people alive as you just won't know how to. We are tired, frustrated and underappreciated. Just to get what we have worked for is a problem. This is exhausting and unfair, and we have no voice, yet the hospital cannot run without us.”

Marsha Lee, CEO at Annotto Bay Hospital, said when COVID-19 hit there were initial glitches, but over time things were ironed out.

“It's new to everybody, so we didn't grasp it at first. The doctors would usually do a general roster, but with the COVID claims it needs more than just the regular roster showing your eight hours. It was a teething process and then gradually they would get it,” she said.

Lee also said some doctors have been paid, but for those who have not received the incentive payments she is unaware of what the barrier might be. She, however, explained that the claims were discontinued for a short period, which also proved to be a challenge.

“Even if they submit the claims, if they don't submit the supporting documents then it would not be paid. Some have got all their claims and this brings us to whether the claims and supporting documents were submitted. There are ongoing discussions and there was a period we got approval, then we had an overlap in August and they stopped claiming. We never got the approval in August to start claiming again until later down in the year, so that would have been a challenge. The senior medical officer agreed to send an explanation to the auditor so persons could be paid for the period we had that overlap,” Lee said.

“The SMO had a meeting with the staff on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Some persons were paid for August/September. It also depends on when they work. One was paid for March, April, August and September. One was paid for May, June, July. I think what they have outstanding is an August pay for two persons and the persons were told to rewrite the claim for August, as persons would have said they claimed for August. The last three months' claims, based on the report from the accounting department, would have been October, November, December, which was received from the [medical] officers on the 26th [of] January. They have a duty too. Once they do attend to the COVID patients they are to claim, and there are protocols in doing so. Everybody thinks because you're in the hospital setting you get the allowance, and that is not so. A circular was sent to say you have to care for patients directly,” she added.

Despite the doctors' claims that they have submitted and re-submitted the claims as requested, Lee maintained that until the documents are properly substantiated, the payments will not be made.

“You have one person in particular who will come to the unit and look through the glass on the unit — and I got that confirmation from the SMO and from the nurses that work on the isolation ward. If you just come and peep through the glass and look on the patient then you don't have any physical contact with the patient and they cannot be paid. There are certain criteria that must be met. If they have done the claims and have not submitted the rosters to support the claims, it will not be paid. They cannot be paid until they substantiate the claims with the supporting documents but, based on what I have seen, officers were paid up to September of last year,” the hospital CEO said.