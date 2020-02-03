DON'T PANIC!

Infectious diseases specialist at the University Hospital of the West Indies, and Winchester Heart Centre, Dr Tamara Thompson has offered words of reassurance to Jamaicans who may be worried about the new strain of coronavirus causing severe lung disease and death in China and other parts of the world.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer on the heels of the Government's decision to impose a travel ban to and from China, Dr Thompson said that while she understands the hysteria around the novel coronavirus, Jamaicans should be reassured by some things.

“I can understand why people are worried and people are worried because one, it is a new virus and we know nothing about it. Information on the new virus and the current outbreak is evolving. Two, there is no authorised treatment for the infection. Three, there is no vaccine to prevent the uninfected from getting the infection. Also, the virus has spread quickly outside of China and is now said to be in about 18 countries in the world. It is associated with a severe respiratory illness, it is associated with death and for those who are infected but not showing symptoms, it is said you can still spread the virus; and even after your symptoms develop you may continue to spread the virus for a longer period than you would if you had the usual coronavirus that causes a cold. These are the reasons the individuals are scared,” Dr Thompson said.

She added: “Essentially, we should be reassured that this is not our first experience with novel coronaviruses. You know that in 2002 the world experienced SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). Individuals infected with SARS had a similar presentation as those individuals who are now infected with the Wuhan coronavirus. In 2013, or there about, the world had the experience with the MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) coronavirus, which essentially caused an outbreak within the Arabian Peninsula. This is not a first experience and I am hopeful that once again we will be able to act quickly, identify cases quickly, contain the virus quickly and like SARS and MERS-CoV this infection will eventually peter out.”

Coronavirus is associated with a broad family of viruses. However, only seven — among them this new strain — are known to infect people.

Another reason Jamaicans should be reassured, according to Dr Thompson, is that in Jamaica, the Government and the Ministry of Health and Wellness are putting in measures to protect the country's borders and should there be a situation where an infected person does reach to shore, there are robust plans in place to identify and quickly quarantine these individuals.

The travel ban stipulates that all individuals entering the island from China will be subject to immediate quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. Quarantine facilities for these people will be provided by the Jamaica Government in accordance with the Quarantine Act.

Further, individuals returning from China who have been granted landing privileges will be placed in isolation facilities across the island, once they present with symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Isolation facilities are operational at all public hospitals, with a specialist facility available at National Chest Hospital.

Dr Thompson also dispelled misinformation circulating on social media about the novel coronavirus.

“Some of the things I have noticed circulating on social media, for example, include that experts have known of this novel coronavirus for years and that it was engineered in a lab in China so that it could be used as a weapon of mass destruction. Another misinformation is that the mortality rate is high and once you get it, chances are you will die,” Dr Thompson said. “We know this virus is very new. In fact, it was identified as the infectious agent responsible for this outbreak only in early January 2020. We have no evidence at all to support the notion that it is being used or was developed for mass destruction.”

Additionally, Dr Thompson said though there is much concern that the virus is spreading and that many cases of death have been reported, the death rate is still low now.

“The most concerning thing about the novel coronavirus in this outbreak is that it is associated with death. (But) what is reassuring is that the mortality rate, at this point in time, seems to be low compared to the other coronaviruses we have experienced in the past. For example, with SARS, the mortality rate was about 10 per cent. With the MERS-CoV infection, the mortality rate was as high as about 35 per cent. So, what we're seeing now is that though individuals infected with the novel coronavirus of 2019 are presenting with severe respiratory symptoms requiring admission to hospital, most people get over it, most people are discharged, and the death rate is two per cent. We can compare that with the severe infections we are familiar with,” she said.

“Ebola, for example, had a death rate of 90 per cent, so that was quite scary; the influenza data for 2018/2019 showed that the death rate was about maybe 1.5 per cent. So, what we are seeing at this time is that the death rate related to the novel coronavirus of 2019 is just a little bit higher than that of the death rate reported globally for influenza for that 2018/2019 period,” she explained.

Yesterday, the Chinese Government reported that the death toll had risen to 360 with 56 new fatalities. At the same time, the the first fatality outside China was reported in The Philippines.

Regarding the effects of the disease on the human body, Dr Thompson said coronavirus in human beings tend to cause a mild self-limiting respiratory illness, which may manifest with symptoms of a runny nose, a possible dry cough, and a sore throat.

However, she said the unusual thing about the novel coronavirus is that the individual may have these mild symptoms and go on to develop a severe respiratory illness, which is being observed.

“For those individuals (in other parts of the world) who have been identified as having the severe respiratory illness associated with the novel coronavirus, they have presented with fever — a temperature greater than 38 degrees Celsius; they presented with joint pains, muscle pains, shortness of breath. Also, there have been some reports of death,” she said.

In relation to human-to-human transmission, Dr Thompson said while there is little information regarding the spread of disease from person to person, this phenomenon will have to be studied more closely as the outbreak evolves.

“Reports in early January suggested that the virus is not efficiently spread from person to person. But as you see, the outbreak is evolving, and we've seen transmission between people. It has been suggested that each infected person will likely transmit the virus to about 2.6 uninfected individuals. As the outbreak continues to evolve, we will see if that continues to hold true,” Dr Thompson said.

To combat the spread of the disease, should Jamaica record its first case, Dr Thompson said apart from quarantine measures, public education regarding the virus plus standard precautionary measures must be employed.

“Educate individuals on how the virus is spread and risk factors for the virus. That is, individuals who are in close contact with infected individuals, individuals having respiratory symptoms. Also, individuals are being encouraged to practise standard precautions to prevent respiratory illnesses. So, hand hygiene means washing your hands or using hand sanitiser containing alcohol or what we call cough etiquette. So, instead of coughing into your hands, you cough into your elbow. Wear a mask if it is that you are in close contact with an infected individual,” she explained.