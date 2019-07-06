Embattled CMU head takes leave

PRESIDENT of the scandal-hit Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Professor Fritz Pinnock has opted to take a leave of absence while a probe into the accusations against the institution continues.

In a release yesterday, the CMU announced Professor Pinnock's decision to go on six weeks' voluntary leave while the investigations prompted by Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee's (PAAC), as well as the Financial Investigations Division continue.

The CMU said that Pinnock, in a letter to the university council chairman, noted that he had elected to go on leave as of yesterday, July 5, to allow the various investigations in progress to be concluded and the recommendations released.

“Professor Pinnock believes that, while the investigations are important, the related issues should not overshadow the integrity of the CMU, the work of the management and staff and, most importantly, the reputation of the university and the students it serves,” the the CMU said.

“The CMU is a great asset, and it would be selfish of me to continue allowing folks to destroy what so many have worked to build: CMU as a brand is secure and will continue growing,” he said.

The university is the first specialised tertiary institution of its kind in Jamaica with a mission to redefine maritime excellence through innovation and technology

Pinnock has consistently denied allegations of misuse of funds by the university, in connection with non-portfolio activities involving former minister of education, youth and information and Government Senator, Ruel Reid.

The allegations surfaced after Prime Minister Andrew Holness accepted Reid's resignation in March amidst the allegations of impropriety.

Yesterday, Opposition senators walked out of the chamber after one member, Senator Lambert Brown, persisted in raising new questions about the issues at the university, despite the insistence of President of the Senate Thomas Tavares-Finson that the allegations were irrelevant to the debate on a Bill amending the Petroleum Act. The Bill will give effect to a Cabinet decision to repeal an amendment to reintegrate the proceeds of the PetroCaribe Development Fund into the Consolidated Fund, which finances the annual budget.

The walk-out was spurred by the decision of the president to not allow Brown to introduce new issues arising from allegations of impropriety at the CMU, as well as the issue of some Jamaican fishermen who were detained by the US Coast Guard and deported from the United States last year.

Tavares-Finson told the Senate that he was using Section 43(1) of the Senate's Standing Orders to order Brown to cease and desist from raising those issues, which he had ruled on several occasions as irrelevant to the Bill before the Senate.

After walking out, the Opposition senators held an impromptu press briefing in their meeting room, at which they described the president's decision as “a kangaroo arrangement” and Brown's intervention as “totally relevant”.

Leader of Opposition Business Senator Donna Scott Mottley suggested it was “perfectly relevant” for Brown to have been allowed to continue with the issues, despite Tavares-Finson's opinion that they were irrelevant to the Bill which was being debated.

She was supported by Opposition Senator K D Knight, who insisted that the issues which were being promoted by Brown were “far from being irrelevant”.

After the Opposition left the chamber the debate on the Bill continued with Government Senator Donald Wehby describing the Opposition's behaviour as “really disappointing”.

The Bill was eventually passed without any dissenting vote. It was originally passed in the House of Representatives on June also without any dissenting vote.