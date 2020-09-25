Field hospital ready

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton (left), Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia examine one of the beds in the newly erected modular field hospital at National Chest Hospital in St Andrew, while touring the facility donated by the US Government, yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

