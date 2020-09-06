BUNTING SHOULD RISE

He said he had not decided his political future when the Jamaica Observer contacted him yesterday for a comment, but others in the People's National Party (PNP) believe that Peter Bunting should continue to offer service.

Bunting, the three-term Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, who lost to first-timer Rhoda Moy Crawford in last Thursday's general election which produced that, and other shocking results, had been eyed as the natural successor to Dr Peter Phillips, when the PNP president disclosed on election day that he would step down should his party lose to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

But as the minutes ticked away Thursday night, it emerged that Bunting locomotive to the president's chair had developed engine trouble caused by the loss to Crawford.

And, as he contemplates his future, three high-ranking members of the PNP, two of whom supported him in the presidential race against Dr Phillips a year ago, and another who did not disclose his hand, have suggested that Bunting pick himself up, dust his trousers off, and remain in politics.

One of them, Dr Fenton Ferguson, thinks that Bunting should not walk away from the political stadium. Dr Ferguson, who suffered a surprise loss to fellow dental surgeon Dr Michelle Charles, also suggested that others like Dr Wykeham McNeill, who was defeated in Westmoreland Western; Dr Dayton Campbell, who went down in St Ann North Western; and Horace Dalley, who succumbed in Clarendon Northern, should all stick around and try to reshape and rebuild the 82-year-old party.

The man who had served the people of St Thomas Eastern for six-consecutive terms, which started in 1993, had said before the election that the September 3 contest would be his last.

“The party is at a critical juncture with the planned resignation of President Dr Phillips. People like Bunting, and Wykeham, who would have been major players in the second-tier leadership; young Dayton Campbell too, and Dalley... let's not forget that he is deputy chairman of the party; the party needs them.

“They have all lost their seats, so the party has to go into serious search in relation to who will lead us into the next period. It is quite obvious that the party needs to go into rebuilding mode. A number of caretakers lost their seats and we need to reach out to some of them in that rebuilding exercise,” Dr Ferguson said.

Two other officials, who spoke with the Jamaica Observer and asked that their names do not appear in print, also suggested that Bunting should be encouraged to remain in politics and play a key role in the PNP's rebuilding.

“Before the election, which many of us knew we would lose, as a majority of our electors were not in favour of Dr Phillips becoming prime minister, and the JLP had more money to spend in bringing people out to vote; we all knew that it would not be a long wait for Bunting to emerge as party president,” one of the officials said.

“We had set the process from the presidential election in September last year and it would be natural for him to win. Now, because he has lost his seat, it makes that transition harder, and I'm not sure that the party would want to be in a situation, like 1944 in Jamaica's first election, when party President Norman Manley lost his seat. And could not serve as Opposition leader; that appointment going to Dr Ivan Lloyd of St Ann, although Manley stayed on as party president and won the St Andrew Eastern seat in 1949 when he became Opposition leader,” the official said.

The third party elder was more forthright in his response; not only saying that Bunting should remain active in the party, but put forward the view that Mark Golding should be named Leader of the Opposition when the House of Representatives convenes soon, and Phillips stays on as party president and MP for St Andrew Eastern until an internal vote can be conducted by the party.

He said that Dr Phillips should also make way for his departure as MP before the end of the year.

“The PNP cannot procrastinate any further. It needs to start the process of reconstruction ASAP (as soon as possible). Since Dr Phillips has decided to throw in the towel and walk away, he should groom a successor for the seat that once was, and maybe still is, PNP property,” he said.

“A by-election in the seat would give the governing party a boost into believing that it can win, with all the State resources behind it, and the PNP possibilities will be themselves fighting for the seat. We hear that the two councillors in the constituency — Nenna Wilson [Hagley Park Division] and Dennis Gordon [Maxfield Division] — may be interested, and so too Damion Crawford, who is from the Hagley Park area. But, in the interest of the party, I think that Bunting should be urged to contest that seat when Phillips leaves,” the official said.

Dr Ferguson did not comment on the suggestion of a successor to Dr Phillips, choosing instead to hail the woman who will succeed him in St Thomas Eastern, and putting forward part of his agenda for the future.

“I congratulate Dr Michelle Charles on her victory and wish for her all the best. There are a number of projects that I left in the pipeline that I hope she will be able to implement in the shortest possible time,” he said.

“I am disappointed with the election result, but I'm moving forward, and it's time to spend time looking at what's before you. One of the things I want to do is take on tobacco advocacy in a global way,” stated Dr Ferguson who, while he served as minister of health in 2013, spearheaded the Tobacco Control Act which, among other things, outlawed smoking in public spaces, something which has been largely ignored by the police, based upon limited arrests of offenders.