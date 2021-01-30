Fuss over PEP date

PRESIDENT of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Jasford Gabriel says the education ministry will have to satisfy several concerns it has raised before it can say the revised March 25 date for the grade-six Primary Exit Profile (PEP) ability test can be a practical one at this time.

The ministry, in a bulletin yesterday, indicated that it had shifted the date from February 25 to allow students more time to prepare. It said this was done as the JTA had voiced anxiety about the readiness of students affected by the displacements caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. It said the association had also questioned whether enough schools had been certified by the health ministry to be opened.

The ministry said the decision to delay the exam came after extensive consultation with stakeholders, including parents, teachers, principals and the JTA.

But the JTA head said: “We had called for a pushback, not with a specific date in mind because everything is contingent on some very crucial factors; one of them obviously is the rate of increase in cases of the virus and the impact in terms of the reopening of schools. Some of the schools that were slated to open could not have because of the spread of the virus in communities.

“For me the bigger issue, and why first of all February was always going to be impractical and unrealistic, is the fact that we have almost 800 primary schools and the fact that as it stands now the Ministry of Health has not yet given approval for as much as 300 of them to reopen, and we know how much work and mobilisation is required for the Ministry of Health and teams to get into the schools, do the analysis and give the green light,” he noted.

He pointed out that this was despite ongoing efforts since March last year to get the schools prepared to meet the protocols.

The JTA head said he was doubtful that students would be “entirely ready” by that time.

“Even if it's just the grade six students who are going to come in, it means the plant will still have to pass the Ministry of Health's test in order to be certified. We must be considering, as well, that it is not even a matter of the schools themselves being ready to facilitate but because of the massive learning loss that has taken place because of the difficulties with online learning then time has to be allotted as well for the students to come in for some preparations, to interact with the curriculum to have some sort of readiness,” he pointed out.

“So I don't think with whatever schedule they will be entirely ready; but the more time that can be given, since it's a national exam we have autonomy over that. The only thing that will be affected is placement, and I think we place far too much emphasis on placement. I think we need to be looking at other alternatives in the event the majority of our students are not ready and will just not be able to sit the PEP examinations,” the JTA head told the Jamaica Observer.

“We have internal records, students have been sitting exams from the end of primary school, they had their grade 4 assessment, and we can use predictive scores, so I don't think we are in a desperate situation. We must make sure that if we are given the go-ahead for the PEP examinations to be done we must be able to provide sufficient evidence that the students would have had a level of preparation and mastery that can allow us to feel reasonably comfortable that it is fair and transparent for all involved,” he added.

On whether it was at all possible for the PEP exams to go ahead in the time planned, he said, “It has to be data-driven, so we have posed some questions to the Ministry of Education. When we get the answers to those they will have more current data than we have. If you ask me, I can't see that being feasible, but then it depends on the answers the ministry will provide, based on the questions we asked.”

In the meantime, the JTA head has sided with deputy director of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) sub-regional headquarters Dr Dillon Alleyne, who has charged that the Caribbean seems to be obsessed with testing. According to Dr Alleyne, who made the observation during day one of the 15th annual Caribbean Child Research Conference dubbed Pandemics and Children's Rights – (UN Convention on the Rights of the Child) earlier this year, said that approach does not gel with homeschooling, to which most territories have resorted, given the pandemic. “General testing is necessary only to determine the impact and performance of the whole system, we seem to be obsessed with testing in the Caribbean. We are testing even in the middle of the pandemic,” Dr Alleyne said at the time.

Yesterday, the JTA head said, “I agree with that perspective.”

“I think we are over-testing. The point of the matter is that, especially as it relates to the PEP examination, it is because so much is at stake and the kind of placement system that we have. If it were a case where students were placed based on proximity and we were getting different abilities within an institution, I believe, and still hold firmly to the fact, that it would help destroy some of the social issues that we are having in the society and it would also give teachers and principals the autonomy within their schools to deal with the mixed abilities they have,” he argued.

“I believe the pandemic has laid bare the inequities in our system; the way we do our placements must come under the microscope now. I am principal of a traditional high school where I have students passing six different high schools to attend that school. How can that make sense?

“We have roughly 40 traditional schools out of a possible 175 schools, so it is a small percentage who are in this elite category, meaning that the majority of our students are placed in schools they did not desire to go anyway. How is it benefiting our system? I think that is part of the big problem that we face,” said Gabriel, who is principal of Manchester High School in Mandeville.