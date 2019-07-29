PHOTO: Giving thanks for the nation

The Faith Deliverance Cathedral church choir sings praises at yesterday's National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Service at 104 Waltham Park Road in Kingston. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT