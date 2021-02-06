God has defence system too

Following the cold-blooded murder of a woman in church last Sunday, and what is being described as an overall deterioration of reverence for God across the country, Reverend Merrick “Al” Miller says it's imperative that church leaders employ the use of security devices and personnel as armour against attacks.

“God has a defence system in His Kingdom — that's the angels of the Lord,” Miller, senior pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle in St Andrew, told the Jamaica Observer.

“The scriptures speak of God as a mighty man of war and He has His angels who fight. When the Israelites cried out, the angels of God went to war. On one occasion, one angel of God slew 185,000 soldiers. So, for us in the Church, the angels of God are also made available because they encamp around those who fear Him and deliver them,” Miller said.

“But because they are spiritual beings, they are there to help us to protect ourselves from spiritual evil forces who attack us. But nonetheless, the principle of God is that in the natural, we take responsibility for the physical world. He gave man authority to rule the earth and to take dominion of it. We are responsible to take charge of the natural things. Hence, security is a part of your responsibility,” he added, noting that this doesn't eclipse prayer, faith, and the need to ask God for protection.

Last Sunday, 50-year-old Andrea Lowe Garwood, an employee of National Commercial Bank, was gunned down as she worshipped at Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny.

The brazen murder was met with shock and outrage across the country, even as many Jamaicans have grown numb to spiralling acts of violence in recent weeks.

Miller pointed to that killing, as well other “atrocities”, such as break-ins being committed against churches across the island, saying they demonstrated a diminished fear of God among the majority of the population.

Last November, 25-year-old Orlando “Berger Boy”Spence of Flanker, St James, was charged with sacrilege for breaking into a church in Hanover and stealing several items valued at $150,000. Residents apprehended Spence and handed him over to the police.

Miller argued that having security in churches is not unbiblical by any means. In fact, he said that it's a part of the wisdom of leadership for the kind of world we live in today.

“You do what is necessary and wise in given situations as part of your security. There was a time years ago when one would not think of needing any security cameras or devices, or even security personnel at churches, because you have a society that knew what the fear of God was, and whose values were of such that they valued life. They would not naturally or easily take the life of another, and most certainly, they would not go into a church building,” Miller said.

“They wouldn't even steal from a church building. But the society has changed. We are raising, or have developed a generation who have not been taught those values,” he said.

He reasoned that while many pastors and Christians may denounce the need for security on holy ground, it is an unfortunate necessity.

“Leadership of wisdom has to adjust to that reality. It becomes necessary that there is some measure of security that you just have to put in place for the lawless — for those who have no regard for the sacred or the holy. It is your responsibility to protect it. Just as I do for my family, it is my responsibility to protect my family from crooks, thieves, and from those who would want to harm my family,” said Miller.

In February 2010 Miller was arrested and charged after reporting that his licensed firearm was stolen from his car while he and his daughter had stopped to pick plums in Grant's Pen, St Andrew.

He told police that he had left the firearm in a pouch on the floor of his vehicle and when he returned it was missing.

He was eventually convicted of negligence in October 2011 in the Corporate Area Resident Magistrate's Court and slapped with a fine of $80,000 or three months' imprisonment. He paid the fine but appealed the conviction. However, he lost the appeal.