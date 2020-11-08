GOLDING MAKES HIS MARK

He got his middle name from his mother's lineage, which is linked to the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, like him, a lawyer, who drafted the American Declaration of Independence, which took effect July 4, 1776.

Now, Mark Jefferson Golding has been tasked with also drafting the way forward, on paper and in practical terms, for an embattled People's National Party (PNP) following his authorisation by a majority of party delegates yesterday, which takes him into unknown territory as far as national leadership goes.

At final count, Golding deposited 1,740 delegate votes into his account of faith… they signalled, practically, that he was better suited to preside over the various tasks that the party will take on in its later search for State power.

His victory drowned the valiant, energetic effort of Lisa Hanna, whose 1,444 delegate votes fell 296 short from an overall delegates' list of 3,320. A 96 per cent turnout meant, by and large, that 136 eligible delegates either did not turn up to vote, or some had their ballots rejected by the Electoral Office of Jamaica, which managed the day's electoral process across 12 voting venues islandwide.

The delegates' vote followed the decision by Golding's predecessor, Dr Peter Phillips, to walk away as party leader after the PNP's humiliating loss to the Jamaica Labour Party in the general election of September 3, which saw the victors securing 49 seats to 14 by the PNP in the 63-seat legislature — one of three arms of governance in this English-speaking island.

Thomas Jefferson, founder of the University of Virginia in his state of birth, served as the second vice-president of the US from 1797 to 1801, and president from 1801 to 1809. When he became president, he was 58, three years older than Golding is now. But the younger lawyer believes that in a similar number of years the people of Jamaica will be calling for him to lead the north Caribbean island into a different phase of political management, what with a self-prediction that the incumbent could fall on its sword before its five-year term ends.

Golding has acknowledged, though, that before State leadership can become reality, rebuilding the PNP's structures and uniting a widely divided organisation will take more rigorous work than the party, which turned 82 this year, has ever embarked on.

“The word is love. This party will be a big tent for all of us,” he told cheering supporters at PNP headquarters in his acceptance speech late afternoon.

Also, like Thomas Jefferson, the new PNP president, the sixth individual to lead the party, loves wine, books, writing letters, playing around, especially with children, respecting all views, believing in democracy, and eating vanilla ice cream. It is a fine blend of party styles that political analysts have also argued will get the PNP back to where it can command the respect of the electorate to hold the reins of power again.

By becoming the sixth president of the PNP Golding joins the queue of party leaders formed by Norman Manley, the first president, who was convinced by conceptualiser and founder O T Fairclough that he should be in charge of a party that would fight for betterment of the “ordinary man”. That queue was later joined by Michael Manley, Norman's son; P J Patterson; Portia Simpson Miller; and Peter Phillips. Of the lot, only Phillips has not led the party in Government.

Golding has been Member of Parliament for St Andrew Southern since the by-election of 2017 following the retirement from elective politics of Dr Omar Davies, a PNP veteran and former minister of finance and planning, and later transport, works, and housing. He had, up to that time, served 10 years in the Upper House.

He first entered Gordon House — so named in honour of one of Jamaica's seven national heroes, George William Gordon — as a senator in September 2007, after the PNP lost by one seat to the Jamaica Labour Party in the then 60-seat House of Representatives.

He served as minister of justice in the Simpson Miller-led Cabinet from 2012 to 2016, and was at the forefront of several new legislation moved through the Parliament, among them an Act that led to the decriminalisation of ganja, which resulted in the expunging of criminal records of many individuals who had been found guilty of smoking or being in possession of small amounts of the herb.

The legislation also allowed individuals to be in possession of up to six ounces of ganja at any one time, for recreational use.

There were no complaints to the Electoral Office of Jamaica yesterday, whose head, Director of Elections Glasspole Brown said that the day went virtually incident-free, and the process of voting had no hitches.

Last week, both candidates expressed their resolve to have a clean contest with the signing of a declaration of unity, a package wrapper of the code of conduct which they had signed earlier in the campaign — one that has largely been clean by the party's standards and history of such run-offs.