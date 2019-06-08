Green Expo on at the National Arena

Minister responsible for the environment Daryl Vaz (left) and Robert Stephens, Green Expo 2019 chair, cut the ribbon at the official opening of the expo at the National Area in Kingston on Thursday evening. The expo, which was opened to the public yesterday, ends on Sunday. At right is Dr Susan Otuokon, executive director, Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust. (Photo: Michael Gordon)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT