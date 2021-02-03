Annmarie Powell is consoled by a neighbour as she grives the death of her brother, Michael Levy, who was shot dead by a gunman in Tweedside, Clarendon yesterday morning.

Police reported that Levy was in his shop when a white Toyota Axio motor car pulled up, a masked man, of thick build, got out and entered the shop, then shot the shop owner, killing him on the spot. Another man on the scene was shot and wounded, and was rushed to hospital. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)