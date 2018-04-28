THE decomposing bodies of four men were yesterday found in shallow graves in a section of the Thomas River that runs through the community of Back Pennant in northern Clarendon.

The bodies of the four men were buried only metres away from each other up the sandy riverbed. One was seen with the feet sticking out from a sand dune that had apparently been heaped on him.

Police reported that around 7:00 am the bodies — which were covered by sand — were stumbled upon by men who had gone to do sand mining in the river.

Police were unable to confirm the identities of the bodies as the scene was still being processed up to late yesterday.

However, the bodies are believed to be those of four St Elizabeth farmers who mysteriously disappeared more than a week ago. Their rented motor car was found abandoned on Foga Road, Four Paths, Clarendon.

A police source said this week that on April 15 a relative of two of the four missing men reported that Kevon and Clinton Hutchinson, cousins from Rocky Hill District, just west of Santa Cruz, had gone missing.

The following day (April 16) two other men, identified as Shawn Thompson and Alwyn Griffiths of Schoolfield, Malvern, were formally reported missing by relatives.

The men, according to police investigations, left together for Clarendon and days later their rented car was found on Foga Road with the key in the ignition.

There was an unconfirmed report that a fifth man was part of the group which disappeared.

A Back Pennant resident, who declined to give her name, said she saw one of the bodies around 8:00 am — a short while before the crime scene was cordoned off by police.

“It was a sickening sight; when we went a dog was chewing at the body. I just could not believe what I was seeing. I've always heard people talk about dead bodies, but never thought I'd come to see one like this,” she said in apparent disbelief.

Residents of the deep rural community, who were shocked at the gruesome find in their usually quiet district, said the river is a major source of water for most and expressed concern about the water quality following the find.

“My belly just feel sick and my skin is crawling to think that the men were found in the water, because we use it for cooking, washing and cleaning; some people even drink the water,” resident Renee Morris told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. She added that the community does not have piped water.

Another resident also had concerns about health risks as the bodies may have contaminated the river on which the community relies.

Councillor for the Chapleton Division, Hershell Brown, meanwhile, promised to have dialogue with health authorities to ensure that residents are aware of any health risks that the use of the water from the river could cause.

Brown said that the incident was “regrettable” and was something he wished had not happened in the community.

A resident, who managed to get close to the crime scene, speculated that the bodies had not been in the shallow graves for long.

“The skin has been broken down, but the flesh has not yet left the bones, so I don't think they've been there for long.”

An elderly woman, who identified herself as “Ms Gayle”, expressed shock that something like that could happen in Pennant, saying the community is usually a very quiet place.

“We don't trouble anyone up here; we just do our farming to make a living,” she said, pointing to the vast cane fields that surround the riverbed.

Gayle said the dead men were not from the community because no one had been reported missing. She also queried: “How the hell did whosoever put them there know that this place exist?” She suggested that the killers may have had someone from the community working with them.