HAIL THE MAN!

People's National Party President Dr Peter Phillips (right) and the man he defeated to retain his position in the Opposition party, Peter Bunting, greet each other in COVID-19 safety style, during yesterday's meeting of councillors and caretakers held at the Mico University in St Andrew. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT