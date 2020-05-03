Hazy stuff

As the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) scrambles to find a replacement candidate in St Catherine East Central, the police have still not received an official report that the former candidate had been threatened, as he announced when he quit.

Information reaching the Jamaica Observer too, suggests that internal PNP issues were at the centre of the decision by Dr Winston De La Haye to abandon his post.

Dr De La Haye, deputy dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies (UWI), stunned the political fraternity five days ago when he announced that he had resigned as PNP caretaker for St Catherine East Central because his life had been threatened. The threat, as announced by Dr De La Haye on Twitter, was not defined.

“We still have no report of any threat on the life of Dr De La Haye being given to the police and I don't know where to refer you to,” a representative of the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force told the Sunday Observer yesterday.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang also suggested that nothing had been passed on to the police.

“It was never reported to the police. I checked on it myself and there was nothing,” Dr Chang said. “I understand he claimed that somebody threatened him over a cellphone conversation but he has not passed that information to the police.”

It had earlier emerged during a Sunday Observer investigation that harsh words were exchanged between Dr De La Haye and two members of the PNP's lower-level leadership which might have led to the consultant psychiatrist's decision to grab his marbles and head home. The fuss was fertilised by exchanges between himself and a member of a municipal corporation, as well as with the secretary of a constituency organisation.

Dr De La Haye remains mum on the issue, as several efforts by this newspaper to contact him since he threw in the towel failed.

“There was a major disagreement between he [Dr De La Haye] and the PNP constituency secretary, and the councillor, who did not believe that he was carrying out his duties as constituency caretaker in the most effective way,” one member of the party's leadership in St Catherine told the Sunday Observer.

“I am aware of the situation, and I don't think that the things that were said amounted to a threat on anybody's life, but then, that comes down to interpretation,” the official said.

In his announcement on Twitter, Dr De La Haye said: “I've been participating on this platform as the PNP candidate for East Central Saint Catherine. After receiving a threat on my life, I have seen it fit to submit my resignation, with immediate effect.”

There had been rumblings within and without the PNP organisation in St Catherine East Central that Dr De La Haye had been facing opposition from individuals in the constituency who felt that the retired regimental medical officer of the Jamaica Defence Force, who left that organisation at the rank of captain after spending eight years and 11 months there, was unorthodox in his handling of certain matters.

Word also emerged that the leadership of the PNP was not happy with certain utterances that he made at the height of the COVID-19 crisis. Dr De La Haye, who speaks fluent Hungarian [magyar], having studied in that central European country during the 1980s, called for a lockdown of the country two weeks ago, a view that was not supported by the PNP hierarchy and party President Dr Peter Phillips.

The former chief medical officer in the Ministry of Health has also been chided by his colleagues, behind his back, for speaking on general matters of health on behalf of the party, a task that is reserved for the PNP's official spokesman on the subject area — Member of Parliament Dr Morais Guy.

PNP Chairman Fitz Jackson could not be reached when the Sunday Observer tried to reach him by telephone yesterday.

Dr De La Haye attended Ardenne High School in St Andrew, from 1971 to 1978. He enrolled in the natural sciences programme at The UWI before leaving for Pecs, Hungary to study medicine in 1981, graduating from Pecs Medical Teaching University with the doctor of medicine degree in 1987.

He pursued post-graduate studies in psychology at The UWI, and read for a Master of Public Health at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in the United States, from which he also received a Fullbright scholarship.

The St Catherine East Central seat is critical to the success of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party and the PNP when the next general election is held. Due in February 2021, there was heightened speculation that the national poll would be held later this year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting every area of national life, political observers believe that it will prove a difficult call for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to go after the earlier option.

The seat was created for the 2011 General Election, and was first won by the PNP's Arnaldo Brown, a lawyer who went on to be appointed minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade when the PNP ruled the country from 2012 to 2016.

Brown lost to the JLP's Alando Terrelonge by 475 votes in the February 2016 General Election. Terrelonge now serves as minister of state in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.