Help us, PM

SEVERAL youth from the Jacques Road community of Mountain View in St Andrew, who say they have been forced to join the ranks of the unemployed as they are marooned under the gun in their community, have called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to intervene on their behalf.

According to the young men, who were among several groups of males seen sitting at different spots throughout the community when the Jamaica Observer visited on Sunday afternoon, a number of people from the area have been forced to stay home from their jobs because of the upsurge in violence over the past months, which has seen several individuals being shot at or killed, both inside and outside of the community.

“People weh fi go out a work, a pure panic. Most a mi fren dem weh deh here stop work cause them can't even stand up pon di front fi get a taxi; man a drive up inna car from yuh deh pon da side a road ya, yuh nuh even haffi do nutten, a gunshot. It's really a sad situation concerning the kids because even them can get caught up in crossfire and all a dem ting deh,” one 27-year-old told the Observer.

The man, who was born and bred in the area which has a history of violent flare-ups, said the situation over the past few months has reached its peak.

“To me, right now is the worst it has ever been. Every year it get worse,” he confided, noting that periodic intervals of peace would shatter for the slightest offence.

“Miss, mi born come see dis. Even when dem seh peace, the stigma still deh deh, wherein even when everybody link up there's still segregation; cause if a man brush pon a man Clarks (shoes) too hard, war start — man draw fi dem tool,” he noted.

“If Andrew [Holness] could even write a letter fi some a di man dem weh stop go a work, fi talk to dem boss fi mek dem know fi tek dem back when the peace come — because a just the fear fi dem life why dem nuh go out dere enuh — so dem can know dat dem can get back dem job,” he continued, even while disclosing, “Right yah now mi deh yah and a foreign mi a pree fi go.”

“Mi stop work because a di war. Most of the attacks is on the way to work or after work hours, and is the males them a target. Is like a game; mi a wonda if dem don't value human life. Dats why most of the youth dem just easy and stop go on the road,” another male, who said he was 19 years of age, told the Observer.

Asked how they have been surviving with their livelihood staunched, he replied: “Wi just easy and gwaan keep wi life — dats why we want the Government to intervene.”

“If dem shoot up a doctor office then dem wi shoot up anyweh,” another chimed in.

Asked whether they were going to be part of the peaceful protest against the ongoing violence, which had been organised by Jamaica Labour Party caretaker for the Vineyard Town Division Stephen McCubbin at the Jacques Road Community Centre, a stone's throw from where they sat, the Observer got this response: “Mi deh here nuff time and hear dem seh peace, and as dem say peace dem take off piece a somebody. Gunshot wi tek yuh outta di protest, Mummy; right ya suh a di safe haven.”

Councillor for the Vineyard Town Division Andrew Swaby, speaking to residents later that evening, said life in the community has been altered drastically.

“We want back the love for residents of Jacques Road, Backbush and Goodwich Lane. There are a lot of shut-ins who are in their homes, who can't move. When they hear the gunshots, without hearing names, they are wondering if it is their child or loved one who got shot. Our children are truamatised; people are crippled, they can't go to work — and if they can't go to work it means more poverty,” he said.

In the meantime, Fayval Williams, Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for the neighbouring St Andrew Eastern constituency, which is home to some of the rivalling factions, said the fear on that side was equal.

“There is a lot of fear that if they come out on the front, and persons see them, their lives are in danger. There are many young men in Backbush who told me that they are afraid to go to work because they don't know when they are going to be the next target,” she told the gathering of mostly females, while appealing to individuals to give any information they had about criminals to the security forces.

Opposition People's National Party Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Eastern Julian Robinson said the crime and violence was wreaking havoc on the entire Mountain View area.

“I have somebody who has a business who has two employees from the Mountain View area, and they got threats that if they leave and go to work people are going to go to work and kill them, and the employer is asking me what to do. Decent, law-abiding citizens are being affected; they can't go to work. If they leave the community [they are uncertain if they will make it back in]... It has to stop. Saturday's killing in front of the Excelsior High School has sent fear into the school community, and over 2,000 students go there every day,” he said.

Ten people have been killed since October in the ongoing feud between individuals from the Jacques Road and Goodwich Lane communities, according to the police. The dispute reportedly began over missing plyboard from a construction site in the area.