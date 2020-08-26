Housing battle

THE governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is proposing to build 70,000 housing units if given a new mandate on September 3, a figure Campaign Spokesman Dr Nigel Clarke says is practical in light of the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The JLP, in its 102-page manifesto released yesterday morning, promises to set aside 10,000 starter units for Jamaicans 35 years and younger, as the tussle between the two major political parties for youth votes intensifies.

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP), meanwhile, has committed to building 130,000 starter units over a five-year period if it forms the Government next month, with 25,000 expected to go to people 35 years and younger. This, the party said, forms part of its rent-to-own programme.

Both the JLP and its supporters dismissed the proposal as outlandish and unrealistic, arguing that the economic climate the country faces does not allow for that.

“We will make land and housing more accessible to all Jamaicans. Under a Jamaica Labour Party Administration, we will catalyse 70,000 affordable housing starts of which 30,000 will be available to civil servants, to police, to nurses, and teachers, and 10,000 will be available to young people under the age of 35,” Clarke said yesterday during the virtual launch of the JLP's manifesto from its Belmont Road headquarters in St Andrew.

Clarke said, for the latter category, the JLP, through the State-run National Housing Trust (NHT), will be providing 100 per cent financing.

“There's no need to rent. We will be providing 100 per cent financing. There's no deposit requirement for the 10,000 affordable homes that will be reserved for young people under the age of 35.

“We have delivered on a 250 per cent increase in the supply of NHT housing starts during the course of these four years, and we will simply continue in that way in the next term and make those homes available to young persons, to public sector workers, and to all other contributors of the NHT,” said Clarke, who is a former chairman of the NHT.

The party said it will, each year, invest a minimum of $1 billion in social housing to include construction and repairs.

Additionally, the JLP said that it will issue thousands of land titles to Jamaicans who have legitimate claims to lands that they have occupied, cultivated, and used for generations.

“We will be leveraging the advance in legislation that we have achieved in making land titling easier, and by so doing we will be providing 30,000 land titles to the people of Jamaica, and by so doing we will end the inequity that exists, where persons who have legal claims to titles are prevented from leveraging the economic benefit that comes from finalising the titles that they legitimately should have access to,” Clarke said.

The land and housing proposal forms part of the party's 10-point COVID-19 recovery plan.

The 10 points outlined in the manifesto are: Building a stronger Jamaica; governance, security and justice for all; equal access to health care and wellness for all; energy and the blue and green economies; building a digital Jamaica; building Brand Jamaica for development; quality education for all; building a stronger Jamaican society; local government and community development; and infrastructure.

“Those are 10 points that are the centrepiece of our manifesto because they deal with the conditions that we find ourselves in today. These are 10 recovery points that will lead Jamaica to a strong and quick recovery, and the people of Jamaica are looking for a Government who they can trust to lead Jamaica through what is the worst health and economic crisis in our lifetime, to a strong, stable, and quick recovery,” Clarke stated.

The campaign spokesman said, however, that the party's first focus is to maintain macro-economic stability.

“We will also be providing financial and economic support to ensure a swift recovery. We want to keep persons employed and catalyse the re-employment of persons. We will provide $500 million in grant support to micro and community-based businesses through the Social Development Commission,” he said.

He said the JLP will provide $1.2 billion in grants to small tourism operators to ensure their productivity is maintained and so they can rebuild stronger.

He added that the party will also provide $3 billion in support to small farmers and fishermen to ensure rural development is supported.

“We also will provide $10 billion in loan guarantee support to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises). We will catalyse the emergence of a $20-billion public/private COVID equity fund. This will be managed by the private sector,” Clarke said.