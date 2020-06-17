GOVERNMENT minister at the centre of the Holywell controversy Daryl Vaz has come out in strident defence of his intention to lease lands in the protected area, calling the managers of the park hypocrites and citing the presence of existing cabins.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday, Vaz said the Jamaica Conservation Development Trust (JCDT), which manages the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park on the Government's behalf, had no moral grounds to object to him leasing the property.

“If I wasn't a minister, and you know me, there is no way I would accept their objection because it smacks of hypocrisy. It's a 'do as I say and not as I do' approach,” he charged.

“They got $20 million in 2018 from the TEF (Tourism Enhancement Fund) and they built an enormous two-storey structure, a visitor's lodge, and a café. What I want to know is, if they are a Government lessee, like I would be, and they are building on the land, why would they have an objection to a citizen doing the same thing?” Vaz said.

The minister disclosed to the Observer that the lands he had sought to lease were to be used for AirBnB rental.

“I would build a log cabin and rent it out for AirBnB like everybody else is doing up in the hills,” Vaz said.

The National Land Agency (NLA) had offered to lease 7.7 acres of land at Holywell in the national park buffer zone, a protected area which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2015. The bid documents specified that the purpose was for a single-family dwelling house.

The agency withdrew the offer in the face of public backlash yesterday and objections raised by the JCDT, and Vaz himself said he had withdrawn his application.

The Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park is spread over 41,198 hectares (101,313 acres) of natural forest. There are also 7,000 hectares of forest reserves immediately adjacent. It is a biodiversity hot spot for the Caribbean island, and home to over 1,000 species of flora and more than 500 species of fauna.

It features hiking trails and recreational areas complete with cabins for overnight stays, at Holywell, Portland Gap and the Blue Mountain Peak Trail. Income from those activities support conservation efforts, which include monitoring and evaluation of plants, animals and water; reforestation and invasive species control; as well as education in surrounding communities.

But Vaz contended that there was no difference in the JCDT's model and his now-shelved plans.

“What does that have to do with the precedence that they have set of building in the park?” he replied when the Observer pointed to the JCDT's mandate.

“My proposed use of the leased land was in keeping with the already existing environmentally friendly Holywell Park-type cabins,” he maintained. “If they hadn't built these cabins, and this enormous wooden structure in the park, I would agree with them.”

The minister argued that he did not anticipate the JCDT objection, and also criticised the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) yesterday for supporting the entity on its stance.

“JET supported them in their objection. Where were they when they (JCDT) were putting up the $20-million structure in 2018?”

Regarding news of the NLA's offer withdrawal, JCDT Deputy Chairman Adam Hyde said yesterday that the board welcomed the decision.

“We welcome the withdrawal and we hope that this is the last because we don't believe there should be any private leases in the national park. And regarding the existing leases, we think the right thing should be done; they should be rescinded and the lands put back into developing the forest, especially in light of climate change,” said Hyde.

The Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park is protected under the Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act, the Forestry Act and the Jamaica National Heritage Trust Act.