Icon's farewell
Private funeral for ‘Butch’ Stewart tomorrow
Tourism and business icon Gordon “Butch” Stewart will be laid to rest at his Rio Chico property in Ocho Rios, St Ann, tomorrow after a private thanksgiving ceremony to be attended by members of his family only.
Stewart, the founder and chairman of the ATL Group of Companies, which included the world-renowned Sandals and Beaches resorts, as well as the Jamaica Observer, passed away Monday night in the United States. He was 79.
His death sent shock waves around the world and drew glowing tributes from heads of governments, business and tourism leaders who described him as the quintessential marketer and visionary whose multiple award-winning resorts helped to establish the Caribbean, especially Jamaica, as a world-class tourist destination.
“He was a marketing genius and talented showman, but those who knew him best recognised that he was a dreamer who could dream bigger and better than anyone,” Stewart's son, Adam, said in a statement Monday night.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy