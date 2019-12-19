AN elderly couple who have been living in abject squalor in Naylor's Hill, Portland, have received some relief in time for Christmas, but their living conditions remain dire.

The husband-and-wife team of 84-year-old Basil and 83-year-old Dorothy Brown has been living in two separate rooms in a house infested with bed bugs, termites, roaches, rats, and other rodents.

Old bedding material, dirty and smelly clothes, rotted wood furniture, insect droppings, and human faeces add to the filthy living conditions of the two.

Assistance for the couple came on Tuesday when members of the Portland-based youth group, Young Energized Talented and Trustworthy Individuals (YETTI), visited the dilapidated dwelling on the outskirts of Port Antonio, the parish capital.

YETTI members first came upon a horrible stench coming from the room occupied by Basil Brown, who was seen asleep in a wheelchair, soaking wet, in the rundown room, which has a roof that leaked profusely.

“We never expected to encounter anything like this, especially in this day and age,” said Venice Davis-Harris, who acted as spokesperson for the youth group in the absence of its leader, Kayanna Bunting.

“This is both shocking and disturbing to see an elderly couple living in such filthy conditions, and with relatives living in the same yard. Clearly they have been abandoned by these relatives, who have simply turned a blind eye to their inhumane and deplorable living conditions,” added Davis-Harris.

She said YETTI found out about the poor living conditions of the couple and its members agreed that it would be the right thing to volunteer their service to provide the couple with improved accommodations ahead of Christmas.

“We cried openly, as a group, when we realised how severe and deplorable their living condition was. We were brought to tears, literally, knowing also that there are family members living on the premises. It really affected us.

“When I saw the condition of the mattress that he was sleeping on I was willing to leave and go home to get a mattress for him. This is rather disturbing. How can anyone allow their grandfather to be lying on a mattress that [has] faeces, to the extent that a hole, the size of a breadfruit, was in the mattress containing human waste?” questioned Davis-Harris.

According to her, it was Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz who, having heard about the plight of the elderly couple, immediately provided YETTI with the necessary resources, including solar lamps, bedding material, toiletries, food, water bottles, bath pans, basins, items of clothing, and utensils to give to them.

When contacted by Jamaica Observer, Vaz said she was disturbed by the poor living condition of the couple and has committed to treating their situation as a priority.

According to Vaz, she is prepared to help the two even if it means dipping into her personal resources to improve their lives.

On Tuesday, members of YETTI, including sisters Monique and Jhenelle Afflick, Janet and Janelle Parkes, Ashley Marshall and Ann-Neice Hunter, were kept busy washing utensils, scrubbing the floor and walls, removing waste, sanitising the rooms, and replacing old bedlinen.

The group members, who spent the entire day cleaning and removing waste from both rooms of the house, later told the Observer that they are particularly concerned about the living conditions of the elderly man, who is not only unable to speak, but also appears to be visually impaired and is basically unable to help himself.

“The roof is leaking heavily, and with only a piece of tarpaulin and a sheet of zinc for protection against the cold conditions, especially at nights. At the back of the room, where there is no protective wall to keep out the rain and insects, he is easily soaked just lying in bed,” said Monique Afflick, who was moved to tears.

“He is an old man in dire need of help, yet his own relatives are ignoring his plight. Can anyone be so cold and heartless?”asked Afflick

“There is no way that any human being, especially an elderly man, should be treated like this. But it is what it is, and it is very wrong,” declared Davis-Harris.

She said the group is moving to see how quickly it can be arranged for him to be transferred to the Portland Infirmary, where he would be better cared.

Efforts to get a comment from a family member of the Browns were unsuccessful.