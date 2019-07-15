PETER Bunting's bid to wrest the presidency of the People's National Party (PNP) from Dr Peter Philips officially started last night with a high-energy launch in front of a large crowd at Manchester High School in Mandeville.

In what resembled a reggae concert, the “Rise United Army” was in a festive mood as they endorsed the man they say is poised to lead the PNP to victory in the next general election.

With former PNP Deputy General Secretary Luther Buchanan leading the orchestra, Bunting was endorsed by sitting and former MPs, sitting and former councillors, and his business associates, including Chris Williams.

According to Buchanan, 1,500 PNP delegates from all across the island were there to support Bunting.

The constant refrain from the platform was that Bunting was providing the PNP with the energy it has been missing for the past three years.

“The PNP needs a bath,” declared Kingston Central Member of Parliament Ronald Thwaites, who charged that Bunting's rise is what Jamaica's politics needs because it has “flat-lined”.

“We are in a battle for the leadership of the PNP but make sure that when we win the battle we don't lose the war,” added Thwaites, as he charged that the current Government is the most corrupt in Jamaica's history.

Also backing Bunting was former Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western Dean Peart, who urged Phillips to back out of the presidential race and pave the way for Bunting to be elected unopposed.

Peart argued that the PNP needs a change in leadership if it is to emerge victorious in the next general election.

“If you give a man you business fi run fi two and a half, three years and when u come back it bankrupt you no run him baxide,” declared Peart, to applause from the partisan crowd.

In the meantime, councillor for the Trafalgar Division in St Andrew South Eastern, Kari Douglas, argued that the PNP needs a leader with 'wow', which is what she said Bunting provides.

President of the National Worker's Union Granville Valentine and representatives of the Patriots, the PNP Youth Organisation and the PNP Women's Movement also provided individual endorsements

At press time some of Bunting's high-profile backers, including Mark Golding, Dr Dayton Campbell and Ian Hayles were yet to address the gathering

Bunting was also yet to speak.

A special delegates' conference is set for September 7 for the leadership contest.