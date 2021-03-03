JAH B's WORK IS DONE

The global music industry yesterday joined Jamaica in mourning the passing of Bunny Wailer, a co-founder and the last surviving member of the island's iconic reggae group The Wailers that included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Bunny Wailer, whose given name was Neville O'Riley Livingston, died just after 8:00 am yesterday at Medical Associates Hospital in St Andrew. The 73-year-old had been ailing for some time.

Since then, a steady stream of tributes and messages of condolence have been pouring in, and major international news and entertainment outlets reported his passing.

In addition to the vast catalogue from his days with The Wailers, Bunny Wailer, also referred to as Jah B, is known for tracks including Blackheart Man, Ballroom Floor, No Bodderation, Cool Runnings, and Rock N' Groove.

A three-time Grammy Award winner, he first won the award in 1991 for Time Will Tell: A Tribute to Bob Marley; Crucial Roots Classic in 1995; and in 1997 for Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley's 50th anniversary.

In 2017, he was awarded the Order of Merit, Jamaica's fourth-highest national honour for achieving eminent international distinction in the arts. Before that he was invested with the Order of Jamaica and the Order of Distinction (Commander class).