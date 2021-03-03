JAH B's WORK IS DONE
Bunny Wailer, founding member of The Wailers, makes transition to Zion
The global music industry yesterday joined Jamaica in mourning the passing of Bunny Wailer, a co-founder and the last surviving member of the island's iconic reggae group The Wailers that included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.
Bunny Wailer, whose given name was Neville O'Riley Livingston, died just after 8:00 am yesterday at Medical Associates Hospital in St Andrew. The 73-year-old had been ailing for some time.
Since then, a steady stream of tributes and messages of condolence have been pouring in, and major international news and entertainment outlets reported his passing.
In addition to the vast catalogue from his days with The Wailers, Bunny Wailer, also referred to as Jah B, is known for tracks including Blackheart Man, Ballroom Floor, No Bodderation, Cool Runnings, and Rock N' Groove.
A three-time Grammy Award winner, he first won the award in 1991 for Time Will Tell: A Tribute to Bob Marley; Crucial Roots Classic in 1995; and in 1997 for Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley's 50th anniversary.
In 2017, he was awarded the Order of Merit, Jamaica's fourth-highest national honour for achieving eminent international distinction in the arts. Before that he was invested with the Order of Jamaica and the Order of Distinction (Commander class).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy