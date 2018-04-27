Let the JDF stay

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Newly elected president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) Winston Lawson wants the Jamaica Defence Force to maintain a presence in Montego Bay after the state of public emergency ends.

“We are not naive. We know it is going to end. When it is going to end, we are not sure. [But] we do not want it to end unless we have adequate alternatives in place. My thinking of adequate alternatives must include adequate resources, boots of our security forces on the ground. So if they are going to pull the state of emergency... I don't know if there can be some sort of hybrid state of emergency, where we still have some [of] our soldiers to work along with the police force,” Lawson said Wednesday night after the chamber's annual general meeting at The Wexford hotel in this resort city.

“I am hearing that the soldiers are a lot more respected by the community. I am saying, whatever works, let us do it, because we can't have a buzzing economic climate, we can't have buzzing economic activities and development if we have wanton crime taking place in our parish,” Lawson argued.

He was expressing apprehension of a return to the days when violence was rampant in the city and which prompted Prime Minister Andrew Holness to declare the state of public emergency in St James on Thursday, January 18.

Since then, crime, including murders, has nose-dived in the parish. The anti-crime measure is scheduled to end in May, but could be extended by the the Parliament.

However, yesterday, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips declared that his party would not support further extensions of the state of public emergency in St James and in the St Catherine North Police Division, where the measure was implemented on March 18

“I think that the Government should hear and hear clearly that we are not prepared to extend beyond the current request, unless there are some overwhelming reasons presented for the consideration of the public,” Phillips told journalists at a news conference at the People's National Party headquarters on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

He said the Government should produce a clear plan of action that would enable “normal policing to contain crime in St James and the other parts of the country”.

On Wednesday, Lawson, in driving home his point for soldiers to remain in the parish after the state of emergency ends, drew reference to the escalation of violence in Denham Town in West Kingston after the security forces scaled down their presence as the zone of special operations (ZOSO), another anti-crime measure, entered its build phase.

“What we saw recently when the resources were removed somewhat from Denham Town was that the criminals felt sort of reinvigorated to reproduce themselves and to reproduce criminal activities,” Lawson said.

His reference was to five murders, including that of a teenager, committed in Denham Town after the second phase of ZOSO took effect on March 12.

Lawson said that the MBCCI will be working with stakeholders to ensure that Montego Bay does not return to the pre-state of emergency era.

“We really need, as a chamber, to use this aspect of collaboration a little bit more frequently to call on the Government — I am speaking about the ministers' fraternal, I am speaking about civil society; we need to collaborate, we need to knock heads and come to some agreement as to how we can regain the streets of Montego Bay. How can we bring back the sort of order, discipline because that is what I am all about. I am all about discipline, I am all about structure, I am about order, I am about law-abiding, hard-working citizens,” he said.

Lawson replaced T'Shura Gibbs, who did not seek re-election. Gibbs recently resigned from her executive post at Jamaica Public Service to pursue her own business interest.

Meanwhile, media practitioner Janet Silvera was elected first vice-president, while Yoni Epstein and Joy Clarke were voted as the second and third vice-presidents, respectively.

Lawson is the assistant general manager of the Corporate Banking Division at National Commercial Bank with responsibility for the Western Region. He is also a past president of the Manchester Chamber as well as a past president of the Rotary Club of Mandeville.