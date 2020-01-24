Mad rush for 'Learner's' Applicants swell to 5,000 to avoid road code test
Hundreds of Jamaicans wishing to obtain provisional driver's licences have been rushing to Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) offices in an effort to avoid sitting a road code test which will become mandatory after January 25.
Yesterday, Meris Haughton, chief corporate communications officer at TAJ, said at the start of this month the tax authorities were processing 500 applications daily. However, on Wednesday they received more than 5,000 applications.
Full story in today's Auto magazine.
