Manchester murder: Two men held
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two men were yesterday taken into police custody in relation to the stabbing death of 63-year-old Manchester businesswoman Marcia Chin-you in the community of Ingleside.
“We have made a major breakthrough in our investigation, and we expect to lay charges very soon as we continue our investigation into this incident,” head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
Francis also sought to reassure residents after the murder of the senior citizen sent shock waves throughout the parish.
“I want the people of Manchester to be reassured as we, the police, will continue to pursue criminals and restore peace and safety in this parish,” he said.
