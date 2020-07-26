Market Me fires back

Marketing and public relations firm Market Me Consulting Limited has vowed to use “all available legal remedies to vigorously protect its work and good name” which it said have been unfairly and baselessly targeted.

The company, which has found itself in the eye of a storm over contracts it received from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, has also declared that it is prepared to defend its principals against “ ad hominem attacks”.

“We have seen those comments being made in the media and truthfully, it has been hurtful. When we first set off on Jamaica Moves we did not even think of including the ministry in it, but it was suggested that we get its endorsement to have legitimacy,” one Market Me official said in an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Documents released by the health and wellness ministry last week showed that the company initially made an unsolicited proposal in 2016 for a contract valued at $15.9 million for Jamaica Moves, which was approved.

In May 2019, the ministry extended the contract to the tune of $38.9 million. The health and wellness ministry also reported that it paid a further $13 million to Market Me between March 2017 and July 2020 for services outside of what was agreed in the Jamaica Moves contracts.

Just over one week ago reports surfaced about a possible personal relationship between a principal of Market Me and Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton.

There have also been concerns that one of the principals of Market Me, Lyndsey McDonnough, was a member of the board of the National Health Fund (NHF), which part-funded Jamaica Moves at the time the company submitted its unsolicited proposal.

In its first public response since the controversy broke, Market Me said it has been hit with many unwarranted public statements in recent weeks regarding the Jamaica Moves initiative.

The company said it conceptualised and pursued Jamaica Moves as an initiative to counter obesity and other lifestyle illnesses in Jamaica and that McDonnough had declared her interest in Market Me to the board and resigned months before any decision was made.

“After conceptualisation, we approached several players in the private sector and the public sector for funding, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to support the initiative,” said the Market Me official in a follow-up statement.

“Just as we presented to the different sponsors we presented to the health ministry. In fact, when we launched on April 7, 2017 the health ministry still did not confirm its support but confirmed its endorsement,” said the company official.

Company officials argued that the question should be put to the members of the health ministry's procurement team if they were influenced in their decision to approve the contract as the company has no idea who the members were and had no influence over them.

The company further noted that through its efforts it arranged sponsorship of Jamaica Moves from corporate and other private sector funding in excess of $75 million, “which is more than the ministry's approved contract value of $54,832,520. Further, much of the expenses of the Jamaica Moves initiative were paid by private sector funding entities which were made directly to suppliers, not through us”.

According to Market Me, its contract with the ministry regarding Jamaica Moves has expired.

“We anticipate that our negotiations regarding a renewal of the contract will treat with all matters outstanding, including but not limited to the ownership of and rights to intellectual property.

“We remain proud of Jamaica Moves and its impact on reducing the incidence of lifestyle diseases in Jamaica. The programme's success has been independently recognised locally by the Gleaner Company Honour Awards for Health, and internationally by the World Health Organization.”

The company added that it conceptualised a Caribbean Moves which was launched in September 2018 at the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases, having previously shared the concept with the Caribbean Community.

“We have launched [Caribbean Moves] in Barbados, and St Kitts. These activities were not funded by the Government of Jamaica,” the company official said, adding, “We are satisfied that all requirements of the law and public sector procurement laws, regulations, and procedures have been fully complied with in respect of these efforts.

“We can confirm that none of our directors, officers or shareholders is a public official. Like many private sector leaders, our executives have been asked to serve on public boards in the past. However, at no time did any such appointments result in a conflict of interest regarding Jamaica Moves or any other project.”

Market Me, which was founded in 2013, underscored that it has a client base of well over 100 entities and individuals across various sectors including food and beverage services, finance, insurance, manufacturing and distribution, as well as local and international media houses.

“Also, we have, since 2014, done high-quality value for money work across two political administrations, providing above and below the line communications support for various public sector projects. We have and will continue to provide information to all relevant authorities seeking to clarify this matter,” said the company official.