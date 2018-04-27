MoBay Man U disciple wins FLOW Fan-tastic experience
Twenty-five-year-old Manchester United disciple Alex Perkins is the winner of the FLOW Fan-tastic Experience promotion which will take him and a guest to Manchester, England, to watch the famous English football club battle Watford on Sunday, May 13.
Perkins, who lives in Freeport, Montego Bay, won the competition among Jamaica Observer readers which opened earlier this month.
“I feel great,” Perkins told the Observer yesterday, adding that he was looking forward to seeing the famous Manchester United stadium at Old Trafford and basking in its history.
The competition was sponsored by telecommunications firm FLOW in partnership with the Observer and British Airways.
