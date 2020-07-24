A 48-year-old resident of a western Jamaica community is now in police custody facing a slew of charges relating to an estimated two-year-long forced sexual relationship with a now 15-year-old girl.

The police say the accused, a technician, has been charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, possession of child pornography, accessing of child pornography, knowingly producing child pornography, allowing a child to be used in production of pornography, and sexual intercourse or grievous sexual assault by false pretence or by threat.

According to the investigators, in November 2018 the girl, who was 13 years old at the time, started receiving text messages from a strange number.

It is alleged that the accused man pretended to be someone else and threatened the child that he would expose her on social media if she did not send nude photos of herself to him.

He later demanded that the child meet with him at a garage, where he demanded sexual favours from her. Out of fear, the child complied.

It is further alleged that at various times in December 2018 the man picked up the child in his motor car, removed her school uniform, and had sexual intercourse with her.

The investigators say the accused threatened the child and warned her that if she refused his demands he would post nude photos of her on various social media sites.

The child continued to comply with his demands and he used his cellular phone to capture video recordings of their sexual encounters.

Over a period of time he forced the complainant to continue to have sexual interactions with him.

He was arrested by the police on June 23 on another offence and, during a search of his cellular phone, several photos and videos of the child were discovered. He was formally slapped with the seven charges on Monday, based on a recorded statement from the child.

The teenager, who lives with an aunt, is scheduled to get support from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency.