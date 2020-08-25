THE surprise birthday party thrown last Friday for Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has highlighted growing concerns about breaches of the 14-day quarantine rule being committed by Jamaicans visiting the island.

The concerns stem from the presence of footballers Raheem Sterling, the England and Manchester City forward, and Leon Bailey, who plays for German club Bayer Leverkusen, at the party.

In recent weeks, health and Government authorities have expressed great concern that a contributory factor to continued increases in the number of positive COVID-19 cases are Jamaicans who, on returning to the island, have been flouting the mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

Bailey, who took the pitch as a substitute in his team's 1-2 loss to Inter Milan in the Europa League quarter-final on August 10 at Dusseldorf Arena, Germany, would not have been in the island for 14 days at the time of the Bolt party, even if he had left Germany the day after the game.

The same applies to Sterling, who played in Manchester City's UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Lyon at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Portugal on August 15.

Yesterday, Bolt told his followers on Twitter that he was awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test he did on Saturday in advance of a planned overseas business trip this week.

Bolt issued the statement after Nationwide Radio reported that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist said he was not currently experiencing any symptoms; however, he has placed himself in quarantine while he awaits the results of the test.

“I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself,” Bolt said.

He urged Jamaicans to stay safe. Last night, at a virtual news conference, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed that Bolt's test had returned positive.

Also yesterday, a poster advertising a birthday pool party for Bailey on August 21, the same day of the Bolt party, was being circulated on social media.

The poster said the by invitation-only party was to be held in Cherry Garden.

See related stories in Entertainment & Sport