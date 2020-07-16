National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang assured the House of Representatives Tuesday night that there is no need to fear misuse of the amended Interception of Communications Act.

“We have no particular hidden relationship with anybody to collect information and investigate Jamaicans, or any other person in Jamaica,” Dr Chang responded to questions raised by Opposition spokesman on national security Fitz Jackson during debate on an amendment to the Act.

“What it is doing is establishing a legal framework so that there is no hesitation on the part of any of the telecommunications companies to participate, and moreso the sole purpose of the order is to give the authority to these individuals in extreme circumstances,” he stated.

“So, if there is a report of terrorist action somewhere, or the threat of terrorist action, they can move immediately and then get the thing sorted out. So there is no attempt to change. In fact, it is to assist in adapting to the developing technology which allows for communicating by any means very quickly in certain activities,” he added.

While giving the Opposition's full support to the amendments, Jackson had raised the possibility of other forms of information-gathering capabilities becoming involved.

“Information in the wrong hands can be very dangerous, and information used for other than the desirable purposes can be very dangerous,” he cautioned.

Chang noted that in the current situation, only the minister is entitled to seek real-time information from telecommunications interceptions, and the normal course for the security forces is to seek a warrant before proceeding to access the information.

“Access to real-time information becomes essential in the work of these agencies where preserving the lives of Jamaicans and protecting lives in extreme situations, in particular like kidnapping, are encountered,” Chang said.

He said the amendment is seeking to designate a number of top-level leaders in both the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) who will have access to what is deemed critical to a situation.

To achieve this, the amendment has designated the following people under section 16 (1) of the Act the authority to access real-time information, as well: The chief of defence staff; head of the JDF's Military Intelligence Unit; the commissioner of police; the assistant commissioner of police in charge of the Narcotics Division of the JCF; the assistant commissioner in charge of the National Intelligence Bureau; and the director general of the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency.

The amendment allows for the authorisation of the use of the provisions of the Act against a specific person named in a warrant, allowing the authorised officers to obtain the required information from the telecommunications service provider.

Dr Chang said that approving the designation of these officers with that authority will improve the response capabilities of the security forces to effectively intervene in life and death situations.

He insisted that the sole purpose of the order is to give authority to the individuals named in the amendment in extreme circumstances, and there was no basis for anything otherwise, as the Government had no such relationship with any country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, in commenting on the measure yesterday, said while he would not speak in detail on the development, based on the sensitive nature, “any tool that will enhance national security is welcomed” by the police.

Human rights lobby group Jamaicans For Justice, when contacted, said it would peruse the amendment in the coming days before airing its views, if any.

– Additional reporting by Alicia Dunkley-Willis