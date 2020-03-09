NO PARKING!

HUNDREDS of taxi operators who are forced to use gas stations, parking lots of malls, and other properties should not expect any special parking facilities to be built for them anytime soon.

Transport Minister Robert “Bobby” Montague told the Jamaica Observer that transport operators should use the spaces in town centres which have been provided for them at the expense of millions of dollars of taxpayers' money, adding that there must be a balance in the system as all operators will not get the exact type of parking amenities they desire.

“Everybody won't get everything they want [as] we have to give and we have to take for the benefit and betterment of the country. Where there are spaces, even if they are inadequate, we should use them and then seek to improve them, but we cannot use it as an excuse that it is not adequate and that is why I am out there. If a lot of these operators go overseas they would conform,” the minister said in an interview with the Observer.

He was speaking against the background of criticisms that taxis have overrun gas stations, using them as stands because of inadequate parking in town centres.

The public discussion rose against safety concerns for gas stations following a major fire at the Fesco gas station in Mandeville, Manchester, recently.

Following the fire, the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA) pointed to long-standing concerns that the forecourt of service stations are being used for all and sundry activities, which creates confusion at the locations, thereby posing a safety threat.

“I find that a little surprising,” Montague said of the complaints about a shortage of proper parking facilities. He said the real issue is that transport operators do not want to use the spaces that they are given.

“We have had many discussions with transport operators. They have raised the issue of parking, but then when I sit with the municipal authorities, who have the responsibility to provide parking, they are saying that they have provided parking, but many times they don't want to use them, as many times they're not smack in the middle of town,” he said.

The minister pointed out that in St Mary, for example, the bus and taxi parks in Port Maria are almost forsaken. “The one in Gayle [St Mary] was provided at the expense of millions of taxpayer dollars, but they don't use it,” he remarked.

He also addressed the argument that even passengers prefer to use gas stations and other areas which they find more convenient because of lack of covering at designated taxi parks/stands.

“All of them aren't one hundred per cent covered, but there are covered sections for loading,” he said.

At the same time, the transport minister said the dialogue on the issue is necessary.

“Jamaica needs to have this conversation, and take it seriously. It is a good point for a conversation where everyone needs to sit down and seek balance because there is a shortage of funds because operators aren't using [the paid parking areas]; so where must the municipal authority find the funds [to find other accommodation]? “ he said.

He noted that the ministry has attempted to facilitate dialogue, which includes not only the municipal corporations and the transport groups, but also the police, to ensure that there is enforcement of the law.

Head of the JGRA Gregory Chung has said that gas station operators need more help from the police in removing taxi operators from their properties as the current level of enforcement is not enough. He pointed out that the operators immediately return to gas stations as soon as the police leave after removing them from the premises.