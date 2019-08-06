No vengeance!

The father of a six-year-old who received cuts to his genitals in a vicious attack last week in White Horses, St Thomas, is trying to dissuade the lad from seeking to exact vengeance on the 16-year-old boy who is accused of committing the act.

“Mi down a di hospital and him say, 'Daddy, mi a go kill (name) ennu and mi a go ketch some crab and put pon him teelie',” Paul Hinds told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The father of two, who is now concerned that his son may become a criminal based on what he had expressed to him, said he told the boy that he loves him regardless of what happened.

Hinds said he had stumbled on his only son in heavy foliage, clad in a white, bloody merino with his face swollen, a piece of his penis cut off and one his testicles cut, minutes after 9:00 pm Friday.

He said the boy, who is recovering at Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston, was not molested, but the doctor was unable to reattach the piece of the penis that was severed.

However, the surgery on his testicle was successful.

Fighting to hold back tears yesterday as he sat under an ackee tree in White Horses, Hinds said the doctor told him that his son's penis is still in the growing stage and that he will be required to undergo another surgery when he becomes 10 years old.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, the incident took place after 5:00 pm Friday.

Admitting that his son was always in his eyesight or in the company of his aunt, Hinds said he had heard of similar cases in the community and had cautioned his son to stay away from certain residents.

“…Sometime you can't be too good to be careful... mi tell him seh mi nuh want yu go 'mongst nobody,” the father said, adding that his son was flying a kite earlier that day before the attack.

Noting that he was not expecting someone in the community to hurt his younger child, Hinds said his son fought hard to survive the attack.

He said when he saw his son, he had a huge chop to his face, his eyes were swollen and one of his teeth was missing.

The teenager is now being held at a juvenile centre as the police investigate a case of wounding with intent.