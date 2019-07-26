Nomination time

A show of force is expected from both camps as the People's National Party (PNP) leadership race hits top gear today with the formal nomination of the candidates on what is the final day for individuals to be put forward to contest the September 7 election.

Sitting PNP President Dr Peter Phillips is scheduled to be nominated sometime between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm, some two hours after the man seeking to replace him, Peter Bunting, is expected to be nominated.

Both sides have indicated that they will be making the nomination a major celebration, with the 'One PNP' team led by Phillips promising music, marching band and a massive crowd at the party's Old Hope Road headquarters.

“The feeling in the 'One PNP' camp is one of high energy, one of camaraderie, one of motivation, and we are feeling victorious,” said key Phillips strategist Lisa Hanna.

“We have Comrades coming from across the country to support the Comrade leader as he nominates with his four vice-presidents and our four vice-presidents for victory on September 7.

“We are confident and we had booked our date some three weeks ago. This is something that we are looking forward to, and in true PNP style you are going to see the Comrades coming out in support of their Comrade leader,” added Hanna.

In the meantime, a confident Dr Dayton Campbell, campaign manager for Bunting, told the Jamaica Observer that today's nomination is another step on the road to victory for the challenger.

“This is the campaign for 'Rise United' where we are fighting for the mission and not the position. We are fighting to rise united, to inject a sense of purpose into the organisation. We are seeking to rise united to victory and we are seeking to rise united, to protect the interest of the majority of the people of Jamaica,” said Campbell.

“It is a people's movement where all members of the society are welcome. There is no divide along class, colour or creed. Once you want to give service and make a contribution to your country, you are welcome,” added Campbell.

He said the Bunting campaign expects a large number of supporters to accompany him to be nominated.

“The candidate has re-energised the base of the party and wherever he is, the Comrades tend to flock, so we are making preparations for them because we know they will show up,” declared Campbell.

The party has set a $100,000 nomination fee for each candidate.

More than 3,000 delegates are expected to be eligible to vote with the winner scheduled to be the main speaker at the public session of the PNP's annual conference on September 22.