Not all gloom

AS the world continues to reel from the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, which as of yesterday killed more than 420 people and infected over 19,500, the Chinese health authorities are reporting that 475 people who were infected have recovered and were discharged from hospital up to yesterday.

The information comes as the Chinese Government insisted that it remains steadfast in its commitment to the prevention, treatment and control of the deadly virus.

According to China's health ministry, it has received 19,550 reports of confirmed cases and 425 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland.

Outside mainland China, there has been one death, in The Philippines, and more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen countries.

Yesterday, China reported that it had opened a new hospital, built in 10 days, pumped cash into its tumbling financial markets, and further restricted people's movement in sweeping new steps to contain the virus, which emerged in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, last December.

Chinese officials in Kingston have assured that “the Chinese Government has been taking the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures with a high sense of responsibility for people's safety and health, including foreign nationals in China”.

According to the officials, “many of these measures go well beyond the requirements of the international health regulations”.

Spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Jamaica, Xia Shaowu, told the Jamaica Observer on the weekend: “The key to winning the battle against the epidemic is to improve the treatment effect and reduce the mortality. The Chinese Government is giving top priority to research on vaccines and effective drugs, which are powerful remedies to the epidemic.”

He said disease control institutions are now racing against time to discover the source and transmission mechanism of the novel coronavirus, conducting research on vaccine development in order to provide technological support for improving diagnosis and treatment.

Responding to Jamaica's decision last Friday to impose a ban on travel to and from China, a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a global health emergency, Xia said: “We understand and respect when Jamaica enhances quarantine measures at border entry. We hope countries will make reasonable, calm and science-based judgements and responses. In an open, transparent and highly responsible attitude, China will enhance cooperation with the WHO and the international community. We have confidence and capability in winning this battle as soon as possible.”

He noted that the WHO has commended China for its transparency and sharing the genome sequence of the coronavirus in a timely manner.

At a press conference last Thursday, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Chinese Government had taken extraordinary measures to contain the outbreak.

“We would have seen many more cases outside China by now, and probably deaths, if it were not for the Government's efforts and the progress they have made to protect their own people and the people of the world,” Dr Ghebreyesus said.

He said the speed with which China detected the outbreak, isolated the virus, sequenced the genome, and shared it with WHO and the world was “very impressive, and beyond words. So is China's commitment to transparency and to supporting other countries. In many ways, China is actually setting a new standard for outbreak response, and it's not an exaggeration”.

Xia said the Chinese Embassy has been working closely with Jamaican authorities in information-sharing and other concerted efforts in epidemic prevention and control.

“Highlighting the importance of dealing with the potential risk posed by people returning from China, the Chinese Embassy in Jamaica has advised Chinese nationals to delay their return trips if not for urgent missions, and those who recently came back from China to stay home longer for observation before starting business,” he outlined.

Jamaican nationals in the Wuhan area have said they want to return home, a scenario that is becoming more unlikely, given the various travel restrictions which have now been issued by China and a number of other countries, including Jamaica.

Xia said the embassy understands the apprehension of the families of Jamaicans who are now in China, and that governments at all levels are ready to assist in securing food and other supplies for Jamaican nationals in China, especially students.

Jamaica's foreign affairs ministry says it continues to closely monitor the welfare of the Jamaican community in China and is in close contact with those in Wuhan, through the Jamaican Embassy in Beijing, which has been coordinating assistance for Jamaicans.

Up to last Thursday, 29 Jamaicans were registered with the embassy.