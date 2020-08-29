Now for the 'Big Boys'

AFTER many memorable clashes on the floor of Parliament since 2016, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips will face each other tonight in what is expected to be an epic battle in the final of three national political debates organised by the Jamaica Debates Commission.

In the first debate the Jamaica Labour Party's Dr Christopher Tufton, Kamina Johnson Smith, and Floyd Green argued social issues with the People's National Party's Lisa Hanna, Raymond Pryce, and Dr Dayton Campbell, in a clash which many pundits scored as a tame draw.

The second debate saw Finance Minster Dr Nigel Clarke and Opposition spokesman on finance Mark Golding going at each other on economic issues, with a split verdict on who was the winner.

With no knockouts scored in the first two debates, the already high stakes have been raised even higher for when moderator Dervan Malcolm rings the figurative opening bell for tonight's contest.

There is no clear favourite going into the race, but the 70-year-old Phillips, who has served in several ministerial positions since being appointed minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister in 1989, will have the advantage of experience.

Phillips also successfully navigated Jamaica through heavy weather when he served as minister of finance between 2011 and 2016, leaving the country on a strong path to growth and stability when Holness assumed the reigns of the Government.

While the 48-year-old Holness lacks the Government experience of Phillips, he will boast of building on and, improving the blocks that he inherited when he led his party to victory in 2016.

Holness has also enjoyed some measure of success in keeping the ship of State afloat during the novel coronavirus pandemic, one of the worst crises to hit Jamaica.

In their last clash in Parliament, Holness listed a raft of policies and projects implemented by his Administration as he laid the foundation for a second mandate which he will seek on election day.

Holness reminded the House that his Administration abolished the minimum business tax and asset tax, which were imposed by a PNP Administration. He also pointed to other successes of his Government and highlighted infrastructural development, including major roadways as achievements of his team.

But Phillips fired back as he argued that the people of Jamaica will have to make a determination, “as to whether this lack of integrity, lack of governance, and failure to deal with the major challenges of Jamaican society deserves another term”.

Tonight both party leaders will be expected to defend the performance of their parties while in office and outline their plans to move Jamaica forward before a live audience on most major local electronic media.